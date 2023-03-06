The best donut in Fairfield County; found and reviewed

Ava Coyle '25 Paper Opinions Editor|March 6, 2023
Graphic by Ava Coyle '25
The Coyle siblings set out to find the best donut. We went to five places, ranked them and found our favorite. Everyone loves having something special to eat for breakfast and this video will help you know where to go.
Read Next
A&E
Broadcast
Lomito welcomes Peruvian takeout to Westport
The Original Pancake House stacks up to Westport breakfast standards
Makeup product dupes offer affordable alternative
Elle’s Music Review: Dad’s Hot Take
Local businesses bring life to community
Brandy Melville’s one size fits all causes damage to young minds
Fans fight for Taylor Swift tickets
Players offer behind the scenes of Guys and Dolls
Mexicue brings authentic Mexican cuisine to Westport
Megan’s Martha’s Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *