Girls’ lacrosse works hard to prepare for success

Girls’ lacrosse pre-season has been going on for two weeks. Players are preparing for tryouts which began on March 18.

The girls’ varsity lacrosse team has been working tirelessly since the beginning of March to prepare for their 2023 season. Pre season began on Feb. 27. All girls lacrosse players have been practicing running, passing and shooting drills to get ready for try-outs, which took place March 18-19.

Captain Shannon Lynch ’23 is excited for the season to come.

“We have been working really hard,” Lynch said. “We have been playing in winter leagues against teams from all over Connecticut which has helped us get used to playing as a team all together. We have also been doing lifting workouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to get stronger off the field.”

“ Although we lost a lot of our starting line up, we have really good players that will be seeing the field a lot more this year” — Captain Shannon Lynch ’23

The team feels confident that they will perform well this season.

“Although we lost a lot of our starting line up, we have really good players that will be seeing the field a lot more this year,” Lynch said.

Last year, their competition was very high, but they were able to maintain a successful season ending with an 8-7 record.

In addition to physically preparing for their season, the girls have also been working on getting to know each other in order to effectively work as a team.

“All the girls are so close and have bonded already so being a leader for them is super easy,” Lynch said.

Captain Jaden Mello ’23 is eager to start the season and be back together with her team.

“As a captain, I think our main goal has been to create a sense of community within the team,” Mello said. “One of the best parts of preseason isn’t just getting back onto the field, but getting to reunite with past teammates and making new connections too. Our team already has a great sense of chemistry, and I can’t wait to see how that plays out this season.”

The regular season will begin on March 20.