Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes

I’ve always liked watching sports. But it wasn’t until recently that I started to be really invested in them, especially with this new, young generation of athletes. During March Madness, I found myself glued to watching the games, sometimes choosing them over homework or sleep. I have to admit: I’ve become a sports fanatic.

It’s no surprise that this new awakening of mine is happening at the same time as the next generation of athletes are blowing up. What these young athletes bring to the table is pure entertainment and I just can’t get enough.

According to Yahoo Sports, the women’s March Madness matchup of Iowa versus Uconn peaked at 17 million viewers. This was more viewers than every NBA finals game and every World Series game of the year, marking ESPN’s highest audience for any women’s basketball game on record and second-best non-football telecast for the network, ever.

In embracing the rise of the next generation of athletes, we must embrace their vibrant personalities. They love to prove people wrong. Take Angel Reese, for example, who has faced some criticism for having a lack of “class.” She famously taunted Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the finals last year, pointing at her ring finger. And who can forget when she waved goodbye to Middle Tenneese in the third quarter, while only up six points. Nevertheless, they won the game.

“ According to Yahoo Sports, the women’s March Madness matchup of Iowa versus Uconn peaked at 17 million viewers. This was more viewers than every NBA finals game and every World Series game of the year. — Ella Harrington

Another standout is Duke’s Jared McCain. He’s huge on TikTok, but has also faced backlash for painting his nails. Despite this, the guy can seriously hoop. With McCain, it’s not unusual to see him drop at least 20 points on television one day and then see him dancing on your For You Page the next. Regardless of whether you’re applauding or criticizing the young athletes, one thing is clear: this is pure amusement and the world is tuning in.

But it doesn’t stop at basketball. This younger generation of athletes are serving up attention in other sectors of the sports world – including tennis – a sport I used to have no interest in whatsoever. Now, you can’t discuss the 2023 US Open without mentioning rising star Ben Shelton. At just 20 years old, he became the youngest player since 2003 to reach the semi-finals. But it wasn’t done without criticism. Fingers (mainly from older, traditional tennis fans) have been pointed at Shelton regarding his overdone celebrations. He has received a lot of hate in particular for his “dialed in” celebration, where he pretended to answer a home phone and then slammed it down. Some call it obnoxious. Some call it cocky. I call it electric. Shelton is loud and rowdy, certainly, but in my view, he simply embodies the spirit of a younger generation. Like every generation before him, Shelton is leaving his mark and shaping the future of his sport.

Maybe they’re branding themselves, or maybe they’re not. What is clear is that these athletes are unapologetically themselves. They are unbothered. They are different. They are exciting. The allure of them extends far beyond the traditional sports fanbase. This widening appeal is not just about the game; it’s about the culture and entertainment these athletes bring. So, even as the greatest athletes like Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Lebron James head to retirement, it’s safe to say that the next 10 years of professional sports are in good hands.