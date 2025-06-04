Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors

Olivia Saw ’26 Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on May 23, aimed at accelerating the growth of the U.S. nuclear energy industry by speeding up reactor approvals, loosening regulatory requirements and expanding domestic uranium production. The orders permit the Departments of Energy and Defense (DOE, DOD) to build nuclear reactors on federal land (including military bases) and direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to revise its safety rules and reorganize itself within 18 months.

A nuclear reactor is the heart of a nuclear power plant. It contains and controls nuclear chain reactions that produce heat through a physical process called fission, and this heat is used to make steam that spins a turbine to create electricity.

The orders direct federal agencies to streamline the approval process for small modular nuclear reactors, with a pilot program expected within two years. However, this increased accessibility for building new reactors comes from reducing safety regulations, such as increasing radiation exposure limits.



“It seems dangerous to decrease safety regulations and increase radiation exposure when it could put the safety of workers and the public at risk,” Mina Leon ’26 said.

Trump also ordered a complete reorganization of the NRC. The NRC is an independent regulatory agency in charge of regulating civilian nuclear activities, and it has been ordered to revise its rules within 18 months and consult with the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Instead of efficiently promoting safe, abundant nuclear energy, the NRC has instead tried to insulate Americans from the most remote risks without appropriate regard for the severe domestic and geopolitical costs of such risk aversion,” the order for the reform of the NRC stated.

Another order from the White House boosts domestic uranium mining and enrichment to reduce reliance on foreign sources, specifically from Russia. Trump emphasized that strengthening nuclear power is crucial for both national security and competition with other countries in the AI arms race.

Nuclear energy expansion may affect energy pricing, even in Westport. If nuclear energy ends up replacing fossil fuel sources, it could stabilize or lower energy prices in Connecticut (which has the second highest electricity cost in the country). This might indirectly impact home heating bills, local businesses, and even town infrastructure budgets. Furthermore, with the government now placing nuclear energy and AI development at a higher priority, the job market for these two industries will increase, possibly pushing more students towards STEM-related careers.

“It’s very complicated because nuclear energy is clean energy that would cut out fossil fuels and consequently help with global warming,” Freya Harvey ’26 said. “However, cutting corners with nuclear reactors is extremely dangerous as meltdowns can be horrible – take Chernobyl, for example. We should support reactors but be extremely cautious in how we build them in order to ensure the safety of everyone around them.”