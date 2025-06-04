Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.
Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.
Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
As Westport faces an uptick in car thefts over recent months, The Westport Police Department emphasizes the importance of personal safety measures.
Driveway thefts in Westport: 4 ways to stay safe
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
The Wreckers girls’ basketball team receives a pep talk from their coach before a game.
WNBA’s growth sparks confidence in young athletes
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors

Olivia Saw ’26, Business DirectorJune 4, 2025
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Olivia Saw ’26
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on May 23, aimed at accelerating the growth of the U.S. nuclear energy industry by speeding up reactor approvals, loosening regulatory requirements and expanding domestic uranium production. The orders permit the Departments of Energy and Defense (DOE, DOD) to build nuclear reactors on federal land (including military bases) and direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to revise its safety rules and reorganize itself within 18 months. 

 

A nuclear reactor is the heart of a nuclear power plant. It contains and controls nuclear chain reactions that produce heat through a physical process called fission, and this heat is used to make steam that spins a turbine to create electricity. 

 

The orders direct federal agencies to streamline the approval process for small modular nuclear reactors, with a pilot program expected within two years. However, this increased accessibility for building new reactors comes from reducing safety regulations, such as increasing radiation exposure limits.

“It seems dangerous to decrease safety regulations and increase radiation exposure when it could put the safety of workers and the public at risk,” Mina Leon ’26 said.

Trump also ordered a complete reorganization of the NRC. The NRC is an independent regulatory agency in charge of regulating civilian nuclear activities, and it has been ordered to revise its rules within 18 months and consult with the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Instead of efficiently promoting safe, abundant nuclear energy, the NRC has instead tried to insulate Americans from the most remote risks without appropriate regard for the severe domestic and geopolitical costs of such risk aversion,” the order for the reform of the NRC stated

 

Another order from the White House boosts domestic uranium mining and enrichment to reduce reliance on foreign sources, specifically from Russia. Trump emphasized that strengthening nuclear power is crucial for both national security and competition with other countries in the AI arms race. 

 

Nuclear energy expansion may affect energy pricing, even in Westport. If nuclear energy ends up replacing fossil fuel sources, it could stabilize or lower energy prices in Connecticut (which has the second highest electricity cost in the country). This might indirectly impact home heating bills, local businesses, and even town infrastructure budgets. Furthermore, with the government now placing nuclear energy and AI development at a higher priority, the job market for these two industries will increase, possibly pushing more students towards STEM-related careers. 

 

“It’s very complicated because nuclear energy is clean energy that would cut out fossil fuels and consequently help with global warming,” Freya Harvey ’26 said. “However, cutting corners with nuclear reactors is extremely dangerous as meltdowns can be horrible – take Chernobyl, for example. We should support reactors but be extremely cautious in how we build them in order to ensure the safety of everyone around them.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Staples cafeteria staff member Amber Egervari poses in front of the new four panini presses provided for the sandwich line.
BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
The girls’ indoor track team competed in the 2024 Adidas Indoor Nationals which took place in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They competed on the Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 days. (Photo contributed by Leigh Foran '24)
Girls’ indoor track races through Adidas Nationals
Kathryn Asiel ’24 shares what it means to be a high honors student and how to achieve this incredible level of success.
High Honors students share experiences
Required classes for the 2027 class include personal finance, which gives students the opportunity to develop fundamental management skills for life beyond high school and college.
Connecticut's class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement
About the Contributor
Olivia Saw ’26
Olivia Saw ’26, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Olivia Saw ’26 discovered her passion for business at a Georgetown University summer program. “The class really opened my ideas to many business careers I hope to explore and try out,” Saw said. Saw started with her journalism career last year after being inspired by her brother who had done it before. By being in Inklings, Saw has been able to conjoin her aspirations in writing and implement her new business knowledge from her program. “I hope to implement new marketing strategies,” Saw said. “This could help the business team earn more revenue this year”.  