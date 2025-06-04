Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
The Wreckers girls’ basketball team receives a pep talk from their coach before a game.
WNBA’s growth sparks confidence in young athletes
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James are all notable names in the NBA GOAT debate.
Staples debates NBA GOAT
Emme Dorfman ’27 and Eva Matviyenko ’27 chat about and debrief some unspoken truths at Staples.
Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples
The Staples boys varsity lacrosse team closes out a strong season marked by numerous victories. Though their journey ended with a tough loss in the FCACs, the team is shifting its focus toward building stronger connections and strengthening teamwork in preparation for next year.
Season Recap: Sophomore Standouts Share Their Lacrosse Season
Dog owners bring their pups to the annual dog fest for dog friendly activities like pet portraits, contests and games. The dog fest also invites pet-friendly organizations for nonprofits and other helpful pet resources.
Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James are all notable names in the NBA GOAT debate.
Staples debates NBA GOAT
Emme Dorfman ’27 and Eva Matviyenko ’27 chat about and debrief some unspoken truths at Staples.
Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples
The Staples boys varsity lacrosse team closes out a strong season marked by numerous victories. Though their journey ended with a tough loss in the FCACs, the team is shifting its focus toward building stronger connections and strengthening teamwork in preparation for next year.
Season Recap: Sophomore Standouts Share Their Lacrosse Season
Dog owners bring their pups to the annual dog fest for dog friendly activities like pet portraits, contests and games. The dog fest also invites pet-friendly organizations for nonprofits and other helpful pet resources.
Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month

Lila Boroujerdi ’26 and Jack Robinson ’26, Web Managing Editor and Paper Managing EditorJune 4, 2025
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Lila Boroujerdi ’26
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Broadcast
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James are all notable names in the NBA GOAT debate.
Staples debates NBA GOAT
Emme Dorfman ’27 and Eva Matviyenko ’27 chat about and debrief some unspoken truths at Staples.
Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples
The Staples boys varsity lacrosse team closes out a strong season marked by numerous victories. Though their journey ended with a tough loss in the FCACs, the team is shifting its focus toward building stronger connections and strengthening teamwork in preparation for next year.
Season Recap: Sophomore Standouts Share Their Lacrosse Season
Dog owners bring their pups to the annual dog fest for dog friendly activities like pet portraits, contests and games. The dog fest also invites pet-friendly organizations for nonprofits and other helpful pet resources.
Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport
Wrecker Fest: Activities
Wrecker Fest: Activities
On Sunday, May 18 Westport hosted its annual dog show at Winslow park. Dog owners from all over came to show off their furry friends. Here are our top 10 cutest dogs.
Fluffy and Fabulous: Top 10 Cutest Dogs at Westport’s Annual Show
About the Contributor
Lila Boroujerdi ’26
Lila Boroujerdi ’26, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Lila Boroujerdi ’24 thrives around others, whether it be as a thrower for the track team, or a Debate Director for Civic Leaders of America, an organization fostering teenage civic engagement.  “It’s fun to get involved with politics and get people talking about civic issues,” Boroujerdi said. “I really enjoy that the people I work with are from such different backgrounds.” Boroujerdi can’t wait to use her social skills in Inklings to write for her local community. “It is a cool way to get involved with school,”  Boroujerdi said, “and get to know new people with similar interests.”  