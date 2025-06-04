Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month

Web Features Editor Lila Boroujerdi ’24 thrives around others, whether it be as a thrower for the track team, or a Debate Director for Civic Leaders of America, an organization fostering teenage civic engagement.

“It’s fun to get involved with politics and get people talking about civic issues,” Boroujerdi said. “I really enjoy that the people I work with are from such different backgrounds.”

Boroujerdi can’t wait to use her social skills in Inklings to write for her local community.

“It is a cool way to get involved with school,” Boroujerdi said, “and get to know new people with similar interests.”