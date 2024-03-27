Girls’ indoor track races through Adidas Nationals

For Paper Features Editor Lily Hultgren ’25, joining Inklings was an opportunity to improve her interpersonal skills and do something she loves in the meantime.

““I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and interview people I don’t know, which is something I get nervous about,” Hultgren said.

As a junior, a veteran now, in Inklings, she thinks that the organization has helped her push beyond these fears. She has definitely seen her own improvement.

“Having to constantly talk to new people for articles and for broadcasts has really helped me learn more about myself and other people.”