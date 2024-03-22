Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Every year, Staples high school honors its most high-performing seniors who have consistently demonstrated their academic abilities. They are honored at graduation and with a celebratory dinner.
High honors members give studious advice
The top 4% of students, based on grade point average, are awarded High Honors.
Seniors reflect on high honors
Required classes for the 2027 class include personal finance, which gives students the opportunity to develop fundamental management skills for life beyond high school and college.
Connecticut’s class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement
For juniors and seniors, college is a popular conversation topic among Staples. In this episode, we discuss how this can be problematic and to many, a source of stress.
Hot Demand: Overcoming Competition to Succeed
The former Barnes & Noble location was first poised to become an Amazon Fresh–the tech giant’s grocery store lineup. However, Amazon abandoned the plan and Big Y was brought in instead.
Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y
Every year, Staples high school honors its most high-performing seniors who have consistently demonstrated their academic abilities. They are honored at graduation and with a celebratory dinner.
High honors members give studious advice
The top 4% of students, based on grade point average, are awarded High Honors.
Seniors reflect on high honors
Required classes for the 2027 class include personal finance, which gives students the opportunity to develop fundamental management skills for life beyond high school and college.
Connecticut’s class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement
For juniors and seniors, college is a popular conversation topic among Staples. In this episode, we discuss how this can be problematic and to many, a source of stress.
Hot Demand: Overcoming Competition to Succeed
The former Barnes & Noble location was first poised to become an Amazon Fresh–the tech giant’s grocery store lineup. However, Amazon abandoned the plan and Big Y was brought in instead.
Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 3/21/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/21/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y

Henry Watson ’25, Corbin Chaney '25March 22, 2024
The+former+Barnes+%26+Noble+location+was+first+poised+to+become+an+Amazon+Fresh%E2%80%93the+tech+giant%E2%80%99s+grocery+store+lineup.+However%2C+Amazon+abandoned+the+plan+and+Big+Y+was+brought+in+instead.
Corbin Chaney ’25
The former Barnes & Noble location was first poised to become an Amazon Fresh–the tech giant’s grocery store lineup. However, Amazon abandoned the plan and Big Y was brought in instead.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Broadcast
Every year, Staples high school honors its most high-performing seniors who have consistently demonstrated their academic abilities. They are honored at graduation and with a celebratory dinner.
High honors members give studious advice
The top 4% of students, based on grade point average, are awarded High Honors.
Seniors reflect on high honors
Required classes for the 2027 class include personal finance, which gives students the opportunity to develop fundamental management skills for life beyond high school and college.
Connecticut's class of 2027 faces new personal finance requirement
For juniors and seniors, college is a popular conversation topic among Staples. In this episode, we discuss how this can be problematic and to many, a source of stress.
Hot Demand: Overcoming Competition to Succeed
Staples students celebrate Valentines Day by spreading positivity and support to their peers and showing their love to those around them. (Stella Libman ’24 left and Raquel Dembin ’24 right)
Students spread love, reflect on this past Valentine's Day
Many movies, including “Maestro,” “Poor Things,” “Barbie” and “Oppenhimer” have all broken the box office this year. March 10 will ultimately determine which movies will receive the most recognition.
Students share, reflect upon Oscars anticipations
More in News
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The involvement fair took place during lunch on Sept. 13 and 14 where over 100 clubs showcased their purpose, plans for the year and mission statements. Following the early September fair, most clubs sent emails out to those who signed up with information regarding their first meeting.
Annual Involvement Fair provides fresh opportunities
Spencer Yim 23 delivers his speech to the crowd at the Westport Library. Mia Bomback 25, to the right, had previously spoken to the audience. Photo by Benjamin Buchalter 25.
Bomback and Yim Inaugurate Library "Common Ground Initiative"
Two students will be joining Westport’s Board of Education, come the 2023-24 school year.
Westport BOE debating, soon voting on student member proposal for 2023-24
During the month of April, the nation observes the Day of Silence. High school students take a vow of silence, not speaking the entire day, in order to show support to the LGBTQ+ community.
Youth ally with LGBTQ+ community during Day of Silence
Lomito offers a variety of Peruvian dishes for customers to try through takeout or delivery.
Lomito welcomes Peruvian takeout to Westport
About the Contributors
Henry Watson ’25, Paper News Editor
News Editor Henry Watson ’25 has an unique interest: the stock market.  “I have a strong interest in the stock market and people who contribute to this country,” Watson said. “When I grow up I want to work for a pension fund managing money for state workers.” Watson has embraced this passion along with others.  “In my free time I like to stock trade, draw or sketch,” Watson said.  Watson joined Inklings originally to keep up with news.  “I joined Inklings because I like reading the news,” Watson said. “Many of my hobbies involve reading the news to stay well-informed.” 
Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Corbin Chaney ’25 joined Inklings because he enjoyed Introduction to Journalism and writing articles. He is looking forward to writing opinions because he likes to express his thoughts through writing. “Opinions tell people so much about you as a person and your beliefs, and I am an expressive person, so writing opinions is something I like to do,” Chaney said.  In addition, Chaney enjoys traveling in and out of the United States. “San Diego was one of my favorite places I have visited,” Chaney said. “The weather is very nice, and I love the vibe of the area.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *