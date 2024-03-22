Former Barnes & Noble to convert into Big Y

News Editor Henry Watson ’25 has an unique interest: the stock market.

“I have a strong interest in the stock market and people who contribute to this country,” Watson said. “When I grow up I want to work for a pension fund managing money for state workers.”

Watson has embraced this passion along with others.

“In my free time I like to stock trade, draw or sketch,” Watson said.

Watson joined Inklings originally to keep up with news.

“I joined Inklings because I like reading the news,” Watson said. “Many of my hobbies involve reading the news to stay well-informed.”