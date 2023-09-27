Annual Involvement Fair provides fresh opportunities

Join the discussion.

The Nile Virus is not the first mosquito related virus to spread in Connecticut in recent years. Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika Virus have both also had a Connecticut presence.
Advisory warning: Nile virus-infected mosquitos spread across Westport
The playground, along with the classroom used for Little Wreckers will remain in place for the 2023-24 school year as the programs ability to open is decided.
Little Wreckers Preschool moves out of Staples due to low enrollment, financial concerns
The library parent volunteer fair, held on Sep. 13 in the library, offered an opportunity for parents to learn the ropes of volunteering for the LMC.
Parent Volunteer fair provides opportunities for involvement at LMC
The library was closed from 8pm-1pm from Tuesday to Thursday last week for testing, as well as certain rooms around the building. Photo by Nile Jean 24.
Juniors take mandatory NGSS science test
Colleges share statistics about the usage of AI on campus.
Teachers utilize new technology to catch AI-written student essays
Culinary 1 students have already made a variety of baked goods and breakfast foods such as cookies, waffles and pancakes. As the semester progresses, students will advance to make more complicated dishes.
Culinary Arts should count towards graduation arts credit
Becoming financially literate takes time, exposure, failure and success.
Financial literacy proves more than a ‘quick read!’
Eleni Braga ’26 and Ava Kindt ’26 eating lunch at the new tables provided by Staples outside of the Cafeteria.
School lunch should stay in the Cafeteria – don’t be gross
Girl dinner is fast, easy and simple which makes it accessible for a lot of people, but it is missing nutritional value, one of the key elements of a meal.
Girl Dinner: TikTok trends should not make me feel badly about my diet
A grueling obstacle looms between seniors and their future beyond Staples High School: first semester of senior year.
Don’t skip the fine print: first semester senior year is a bear
Blake Watkins ’26 (left) and Amere Miller ’27 (right) show Staples High School students that being friendly is the reality of being younger.
Freshmen reveal high school expectations versus realities
Science teacher Tracy Soffa loves the environment at Staples and encourages the kindness and enthusiasm that each student brings to class everyday. One piece of advice that Soffa has is to not be afraid to ask questions. Teachers are there to help explain things in all different ways. Never be afraid to reach out.
Get to know science teacher Tracy Soffa
Link Crew is a student mentorship program run by English teacher Jamie Pacuk, physical education instructor Jeff Doornweerd and special education teacher Lauren Manosh. In August, mentors will contact their small group of rising freshmen and the students’ parents before beginning additional orientation tours.
Link Crew tours ease nerves of incoming freshman
Alex Mussomeli ’23 plans to continue exploring, adding and researching for his language after the internship ends.
The Language Architect: Alex Mussomeli embraces challenges to develop new language
Mr. Willick’s period 2 AP European History class has five remaining juniors for the final month of the 2022-23 school year.
Senior’s departure eases junior’s workload in AP courses
The grilled octopus dish retails for $16.95.
New Italian restaurant, Zucca Gastrobar, has room for improvement
Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “GUTS,” features 12 tracks that range from depressing heartbreak ballads to rock anthems.
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ proves shockingly good artistic evolution
Most makeup advertisements target specifically women, feeding into societal gender stereotypes.
Beauty beyond gender: makeup brands sell stereotypes
The graduating seniors pose for a picture backstage. Their parts include Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit.
Dance production, ‘Alice In Wonderland’ enchants audience into Wonderland
This summer, upcoming anticipated films such as live action versions of “Barbie,” “The Little Mermaid,” and the sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are set to be released, stirring both fans’ excitement and criticism.
Anticipated summer movies incite buzz among film fans
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Wreckers impress in opening match against Ridgefield, game postponed
aroline Cooper ’24 poses in her Staples lacrosse gear at team photo day
Caroline Cooper dominates the field
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
Soaring temperatures, primarily across the Northeast, triggered concerns about the quality of learning that students were gaining whilst under such strenuous conditions. Soaring heat temperatures can also have more tragic effects. According to a study at Boston University, there are likely over 10,000 deaths in the US from extreme heat each year.
High temperatures compel early dismissals in older school buildings, highlight dangers of climate change on education
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
Exploring Fairfield County: Five family-friendly destinations to hike
From right to left: Emma Porzio ’23, Grace Fuori ’23, Brooke Devine ’23, Sasha Chamlin ’23, Emma Mechanic ’23, Genevieve Clark ’23, Jenny Bradshaw ‘’23, Carly Chamlin ’23 celebrate their last day as Staples students, wearing customized Staples sunglasses given to them at the picnic.
One last hurrah: Staples holds picnic to celebrate senior class
Yorkshire puddings are a traditional British side dish that requires only a few basic ingredients and simple instructions. Whether youre serving them for a special occasion or as a weeknight dinner, Yorkshire puddings are a tasty and fulfilling addition to any meal.
Step-by-step guide: How to make Yorkshire puddings
The group of 20 students competed in two rounds in the national competition, hosted by Center for Civic Education in Washington, D.C.
We the People team competes in national competition, explores D.C.
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Lily Rimm '25 and Zoe Alpert ’25September 27, 2023
Zoe Alpert ’25
Soaring temperatures, primarily across the Northeast, triggered concerns about the quality of learning that students were gaining whilst under such strenuous conditions. Soaring heat temperatures can also have more tragic effects. According to a study at Boston University, there are likely over 10,000 deaths in the US from extreme heat each year.
High temperatures compel early dismissals in older school buildings, highlight dangers of climate change on education
Dr. Landon made had big impact on the district during his long tenure as Superintendent.
Former Superintendent Dr. Elliot Landon passes at 82; leaves behind legacy
On the first day of the 2023 school year, freshmen students arrived at 8 a.m. like usual, while sophomores, juniors and seniors began their school day at 12:30 p.m.
Students anticipate new school year traditions, opportunities
Senior year can be very intimidating for many students. In this podcast, Conn and Gillman are joined by members of the class of 2023 to discuss their biggest obstacles as first semester seniors, as well as to offer advice on how to navigate and overcome these challenges.
Seniors advise juniors through first semester senior year
As juniors begin to take their first steps in the college application process, current seniors draw from their experiences and offer advice.
Seniors reflect on year, give advice to juniors
Spring sports with exciting seasons ahead include track, tennis and lacrosse. Athletes from these sports have been preparing for their daily practices and are ready to take on the competitive season that lies ahead.
Student athletes anticipate spring season
The Coyle siblings set out to find the best donut. We went to five places, ranked them and found our favorite. Everyone loves having something special to eat for breakfast and this video will help you know where to go.
The best donut in Fairfield County; found and reviewed
We The People competed on Jan. 26 at the Norwalk Superior Court. The group will travel to Washington D.C. for nationals mid-April.
We The People competition explained by classmates, Kammerman
Photo one (left): The “Refill not Landfill” initiative launched by Sustainable Westport aims to reduce the plastic waste being produced by coffee cups. Photo two (right): As an incentive, customers are encouraged to enter a monthly raffle after five times of bringing their own cup.
Refill Not Landfill encourages reusable coffee cups
Students are paying $115 per test this year to take the AP exam. This is a $5 increase from last years $110.
AP exam prices rise once again
Spencer Yim 23 delivers his speech to the crowd at the Westport Library. Mia Bomback 25, to the right, had previously spoken to the audience. Photo by Benjamin Buchalter 25.
Bomback and Yim Inaugurate Library "Common Ground Initiative"
Two students will be joining Westport’s Board of Education, come the 2023-24 school year.
Westport BOE debating, soon voting on student member proposal for 2023-24
During the month of April, the nation observes the Day of Silence. High school students take a vow of silence, not speaking the entire day, in order to show support to the LGBTQ+ community.
Youth ally with LGBTQ+ community during Day of Silence
Lomito offers a variety of Peruvian dishes for customers to try through takeout or delivery.
Lomito welcomes Peruvian takeout to Westport
The Original Pancake House is new to downtown Westport, serving a variety of breakfast foods. Their most popular dishes include pancakes, bacon and waffles.
The Original Pancake House stacks up to Westport breakfast standards
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer, decided to join Inklings because her sister was in it and she always enjoyed reading her articles and hearing about how great of an experience it was. “I’m excited about seeing one of my articles on the website and being able to show my family and friends,” Alpert said. Outside of Inklings, Alpert plays field hockey, something that she has done for a long time, and it brings her both comfort and joy. “[Field hockey is] one of my favorite sports, and I love being on a Staples sport team,” Alpert said.   
