Bring back the sandwich toaster

Sage Cohen ’25 The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.

As I walked into our beloved Staples cafeteria on the first day of school my mouth watered as I looked forward to eating the sandwich that had only lived in my dreams for the past two months. My jaw hit the floor when my friend said “Ugh, the toaster is broken.” I was in shock to say the least.

The Staples sandwiches have not only been a vital part of my high school experience but they kept me fueled throughout the two long periods after lunch. “ I will personally start a Gofundme to raise money to bring back the long awaited toasted sandwiches. — Sage Cohen ’25

Ever since that day I have waited and waited for the toasters to come back. I constantly check to see if they are up and running. I examine everyone’s sandwich to see if their cheese is melted and their bread is crisp. However, every day I am met with the same utter disappointment.

I have even heard rumors that they are never coming back. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE????

Some might say, “Sage, just get it untoasted.” And to that I say, “NO, it’s not the same at all!!!” I don’t want a slice of turkey and cheese in between some raw pieces of bread. All I want is my tomato mozzarella with a drizzle of pesto toasted on ciabatta bread.

Think about it. After waiting in that horrible, five hour line you finally receive the sandwich you have been looking forward to all day.

You split it open to see the cheese stretch as far as the eye can see. You then take a bite and are met with a perfectly toasted piece of bread, along with your warm pesto in the melted cheese.

Thinking about how there is a chance I will never get to experience this again makes my blood boil.

Now I don’t even have anything to look forward to for the first half of the day. I used to be shaking with anticipation in the first three periods thinking about once I got my sandwich. School is now a never ending day filled with not one ounce of happiness.

I can’t keep having cookies and cold pasta. I need my sandwich back, Staples!