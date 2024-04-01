Join the discussion.

During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings’ Wordle 4/2/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change

Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff WriterApril 1, 2024
Warmer+temperatures+in+Westport+and+Fairfield+County+during+the+winter+cite+a+need+for+climate+action.+
Corbin Chaney ’25
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.

The week of March 10 was one of the warmest weeks Fairfield County has seen in months. While the week was towards the end of winter, temperatures reached highs of 70 degrees Fahrenheit; quite uncommon for a typically frigid season. Normally, a nice, warm day within the cold, frigid winter is something to look forward to. However, when weeks go by with moderate to nice temperatures and significantly more rain than snow, concerns rise very quickly. The warmer days may be enjoyable, but there is an underlying dread that it’s a harbinger of climate change.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this year’s January and February have been the hottest they have ever been on record in North and South America, and have globally been warmer than in any other January or February. However, this is not a new issue as 2023 was the warmest year ever recorded in modern history, with it being 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than in the pre-industrial era. During the 2015 Climate Accords, 194 countries agreed to not cross over a threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than before the industrial era, or there could be significant damage to our planet. 

In order to save us all, we all need to do our own parts to help save our planet.

— Corbin Chaney ’25

 The warming of our planet not only has severe ramifications for animal populations, but for all of humanity. Things such as food supply may be negatively impacted by the warming of our planet, potentially leading to hunger and famine. The heat can bring droughts in drier and already warmer parts of the globe, leaving millions without water supply.

Most of these issues can be attributed to the burning of fossil fuels. Coal, oil and gas contribute to 75% of greenhouse gas emissions and almost 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions, according to the United Nations.

While I enjoy warmer weather, there is a time and place for it, that being summer. From what I have seen, the quick and unsteady temperature changes during winter have also caused a lot of sickness around Staples, as many of my peers and teachers have been out for significant amounts of time. I, for one, got pretty sick due to the changes in temperature and allergies from the pollen that bloomed quicker than ever this year. We are seeing the effects of climate change rapidly right in front of us and yet, not much is being done. 

In order to combat the climate crisis, we cannot rely simply on governments and world leaders. While they do in fact control the overall way the nation burns energy, we cannot rely on them for everything – we need to do our part. There are many effective ways to do our part, such as turning your lights out when you leave the house, buying secondhand clothes instead of relying on fast fashion, putting solar in your home and much more. In order to save us all, we all need to do our own parts to help save our planet.

About the Contributor
Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Corbin Chaney ’25 joined Inklings because he enjoyed Introduction to Journalism and writing articles. He is looking forward to writing opinions because he likes to express his thoughts through writing. “Opinions tell people so much about you as a person and your beliefs, and I am an expressive person, so writing opinions is something I like to do,” Chaney said.  In addition, Chaney enjoys traveling in and out of the United States. “San Diego was one of my favorite places I have visited,” Chaney said. “The weather is very nice, and I love the vibe of the area.”
