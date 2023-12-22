Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break

Graphic by Alice Frascella ’25 Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.

When I was in middle school, winter break used to be a time for complete relaxation. No school, no work and no worries. I would sleep in and hang out with my family all day, my little cousins and I would make cookies and I felt like I had all the time in the world to relax.

But now, my supposed “break” is a time filled with stress and nerves for the upcoming gauntlet of exams just a week after break ends.

I’m still going to sleep in; I’ll still hang out with my family and still make fun holiday cookies. But in the back of my mind lies the threat of midterms, meaning I can never really let go during my holiday break.

“ It almost seems like we have to study over break and if not we’ll be behind, taking away time from the relaxation of break. — Alice Frascella ’25

It always feels like we get thrust right back into school after break and simply go through the motions of four more agonizing days. It almost seems like we have to study over break and if not we’ll be behind, taking away time from the relaxation of break. Whenever I hear my friends and classmates talking about studying over break it makes me feel like I need to study, even though it’s the last thing I want.

Personally, I think if midterms were pushed back a bit more, stress wouldn’t be so intense because we would have more time to prepare and worry about it after break. But really, you should try to not worry and not think too hard about next week. I myself find it easiest to just take a breather. Last year I felt I worried too much about midterms when really I should’ve been enjoying the time off with my family. Break is a time to relax and enjoy the holidays, so it might help to plan a study schedule before the break and think about what you are planning to do to prepare. After that, just relax and take a real break, a precious luxury within the hectic school schedule.