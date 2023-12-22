Join the discussion.

Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
The now empty and signless Saugatuck Sweets building, having closed December 17th after years of quiet struggle.
Saugatuck Sweets closes after 11 years in Westport
The Westport Library held their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4. It attracted much of the community, and was an overall success.
Westport Public Library hosts biannual book sale
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Talia Varsano ’24, Paper Managing EditorDecember 22, 2023
Graphic by Talia Varsano ’24
Last Wednesday, I sat down in the cafeteria after a lengthy math class, eager to grab lunch and decompress with friends. A group of kids were hunched over a phone, scrolling through a senior student’s classes on Saturn who had just been admitted into a top 10 school. 

Phrases like, “they’re only in three APs,” “They must have had really good extracurriculars,” and “I don’t get how they got in but my friend didn’t” clashed in my ears. I, too, have been a part of these same “discussions.” I don’t know, maybe it’s human nature, but I do wonder if we can be better. 

 

In recent weeks, many of the seniors that applied to dream schools on an ED and EA basis had to confront long anticipated news- the good, the bad and the disappointing– and so the talk surrounding college admissions decisions, of course, reared its ugly head.  These conversations are nothing short of intense, competitive, and certainly not very healthy for any of us. 

 

Nobody truly knows exactly what drives admissions decisions today and, let’s be honest, none of us in the senior class are unbiased or objective in our analysis of the decisions. Making subjective and hurtful assumptions about the competitiveness of a person’s profile only adds to the stress surrounding senior year. 

If we start redirecting our energy around college decisions towards uplifting one another and offering support, we will form a more accepting and supportive environment.

— Talia Varsano ’24

It feels as though there’s hardly any room left for us to simply be happy for one another, with the constant temptation to check the Saturn app and form conspiracy theories about other students’ success.

 

There’s no grand solution to solve this issue. It’s inevitable for Westport to remain a very intense community surrounding academics, sports and future plans. However, there may be a small step we can take to change this toxic dynamic.

 

The next time you hear about a classmate’s college acceptance, and the feeling of envy inches up your spine, build a new habit. Instead of racing off to speculate about their Saturn, head over to the person, give them a huge hug and fist bump, and see what it feels like to share their monumental happiness. 

 

If we start redirecting our energy around college decisions towards uplifting one another and offering support, we will form a more accepting and supportive environment surrounding this pressure-filled time. The next time you learn of a college acceptance, my self-imposed request is that we choose to go out of our way to celebrate with them—we’ll make their day, and that positive energy will come back to you.

Talia Varsano ’24, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing editor Taila Varsano ’24 is no stranger to managing. She is a social media manager for a company called “Total Sense.” “I get to network and learn about finance,” Varsano said. “That’s one of my passions.” One of her other passions is journalism, ever since she took Intro to Journalism her freshman year. Though Varsano will be graduating next year, she wants to continue this passion. “I can see myself having a career in journalism,” Varsano said. “Inklings has set me up perfectly for outside of high school and I’m super excited to continue exploring the field.”
