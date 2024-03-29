Join the discussion.

During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April

Danisha Nasution, Staff WriterMarch 29, 2024
Danisha Nasution ‘25
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.

Church Lane will be temporarily closed to public traffic for outdoor entertainment as the weather starts to warm up. 

On March 13, plans were finalized to close the road that runs through downtown Westport from April to November, transforming the area into a pedestrian-friendly zone for dining, music and various forms of entertainment. These decisions were also made to address safety, transportation and other related issues.

“Every year I go in front of the first selectwoman and her administration at a public town hall meeting to get approval,” President of the Westport Downtown Association Maxxwell Crowley said. “We put applications together showing what the plan is, where we’d be closing it as well as the dates.”

During the town hall meeting, plans were made to ensure a safe environment for everyone as warmer weather approaches and the date for the activities become more certain.

“We meet with the fire department, police department and the EMS just to make sure they’re aware of all the plans,”  Crowley said. “If they have any issues or things they need us to address they will tell us because, of course, we want to make it safe for everybody.” 

I’m really excited for this change of scenery because it creates a more walkable area and a lively atmosphere in town which is great as it gets warmer.

— Madeleine Saounatsos ’25

The temporary street closure will not affect downtown businesses, as all shops and establishments will remain open. Pedestrians are welcome to stroll around the town freely since the surrounding streets will also be reachable. 

“The way we close it off is by using little plastic police barricades so there’s still access if there’s some sort of medical or fire emergency,” Crowley said. “Trash trucks can still get by in the morning, delivery trucks can still get by in the morning. We close it off just for public traffic.”

These precautions following the open-air style of downtown, have contributed to the popularity and success that the association has achieved since the onset of COVID-19, making this tradition a welcoming event where everyone can perform and entertain passersby. The plans also included a church lane music series Staples High School students and bands are encouraged to participate.

“I’m really excited for this change of scenery because it creates a more walkable area and a lively atmosphere in town which is great as it gets warmer,” Madeleine Saounatsos ’25 said.

If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Danisha Nasution ‘25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Danisha Nasution ’25 thinks being in Inklings can open doors into helping people develop skills in all sorts of ways. “Personally, I want to use Inklings to eventually help me start my own blog,” Nasution said. “I have always wanted to start a blog, maybe Inklings can be the start of what’s to come.”  After Intro to Journalism caught her attention, she decided to take the step into Inklings. “I had really enjoyed reading everyone’s work on Inklings,” Nasution said. “It’s cool that now I am a part of it, I can project my voice in the newspaper.”
