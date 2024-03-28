Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings News
Inklings News

Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test

Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff WriterMarch 28, 2024
Corbin Chaney ’25
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.

Juniors all across the state woke up bright and early to take the big test during the month of March, ready to begin the first chapter of the rest of their lives.

 On Thursday March 21, juniors at Staples High School took the SAT. According to Connecticut law, all juniors in the state are required to take the SAT in order to graduate from high school. This year, the SAT has changed significantly, as it has transferred to the digital platform, Bluebook. 

It only felt slightly different in terms of questions. I feel like the Digital SAT should most definitely be kept.

— Nicholas Blanco ’25

Administered by the College Board, the SAT can be an important step in the college process, with many more top schools going back to requiring SAT scores for their admission process. 

“I think the SAT should stay as a graduation requirement as the school can use it as a benchmark to see how students are performing,” Alec Tolan ’25 said.

The College Board decided to change the format of the test because it is easier to take and administer, and it shortens the test time slightly. Along with this, they partnered with graphing calculator Desmos to make the math modules easier for students.

“The digital SAT was very simple and straightforward,” Nicholas Blanco ’25 said. “It only felt slightly different in terms of questions. I feel like the Digital SAT should most definitely be kept.” 

With 95% of 2023 Staples graduates heading off to college, the SAT is certainly a part of student culture. However, some students believe it should not be a college requirement.

 “I feel like some area of study that people may want to pursue,” Blanco said, “shouldn’t require a test score to decide whether or not they get accepted.”

About the Contributor
Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Corbin Chaney ’25 joined Inklings because he enjoyed Introduction to Journalism and writing articles. He is looking forward to writing opinions because he likes to express his thoughts through writing. “Opinions tell people so much about you as a person and your beliefs, and I am an expressive person, so writing opinions is something I like to do,” Chaney said.  In addition, Chaney enjoys traveling in and out of the United States. “San Diego was one of my favorite places I have visited,” Chaney said. “The weather is very nice, and I love the vibe of the area.”
Inklings News
