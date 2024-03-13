Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 3/5/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/5/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT

Danisha Nasution ’25, Staff WriterMarch 13, 2024
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.

Tutors are fully booked, College Board books are flying off the shelves and SAT practice tests are buzzing with activity. SAT season has arrived, causing the class of ’25 to go frantic over studying. However, the month of standardized tests is not only for juniors but also for the underclassmen. The PSAT, though optional, is getting significant attention through announcements and reminders flooding freshmen, sophomores and their parents. 

On March 13, freshmen are expected to take the test, and the sophomores took the test on March 6. Underclassmen are recommended to arrive at 8 a.m. to complete the 3 hour test. While the repeated emphasis on the PSAT might imply it is equally important to the SAT, not all freshmen and sophomores share this belief.

“When I was in freshman year I thought the PSAT was more important because it was my first year here,” Suzy Monaghan ’26 said.  “But this year I kinda just realized it’s just a practice and I didn’t really need it.” 

In addition to the test being optional and taken purely for practice, the 3-hour time commitment required appears to be a primary factor in underclassmen’s reluctance to prioritize it.

I think it’s worth knowing how it works. To have an idea as a freshman so that you’ll be better equipped to handle it and just have more experience with it.”

— Phoebe Rosenberg ’27

“It’s too much time just sitting in a room taking one test, just for it to be a practice you know?” Charlie Hannon ’27 said.

However, most underclassmen choose to take the practice. 

“I think it’s worth knowing how it works,” Phoebe Rosenberg ’27 said. “To have an idea as a freshman so that you’ll be better equipped to handle it and just have more experience with it.” 

 The practice test can also serve as a wake-up call, prompting students to adopt more proactive study habits.

“I guess it’s good to know that if I didn’t study for [the PSAT] and did bad, I’m gonna do bad on the SAT,” JC Gura ’26 said. “So now I know that I actually have to prepare for it so I don’t do terrible on the SAT.” 

Related Stories
10 SAT tests that were printed out to help with studying. Each full test above takes 3 hours to complete, so taking each of these 10 tests would amount to 30 hours of studying.
My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student
While some students prefer taking the SAT on paper, the online version is a shorter amount of time and has fewer questions. The College Board says they have made it more precise to fit students’ needs.
Juniors vocalize opinions regarding online SAT
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
Students who receive a score of five or higher across all four sections are eligible for the Seal of Biliteracy.
STAMP testing for juniors proves helpful
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
About the Contributor
Danisha Nasution ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Danisha Nasution ’25 thinks being in Inklings can open doors into helping people develop skills in all sorts of ways. “Personally, I want to use Inklings to eventually help me start my own blog,” Nasution said. “I have always wanted to start a blog, maybe Inklings can be the start of what’s to come.”  After Intro to Journalism caught her attention, she decided to take the step into Inklings. “I had really enjoyed reading everyone’s work on Inklings,” Nasution said. “It’s cool that now I am a part of it, I can project my voice in the newspaper.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *