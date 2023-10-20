My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student

News is serious business. Writing is serious business. Business is serious business.

So goes the mind of Caroline Zajac '25, the assistant business manager at Inklings. Never passing up an opportunity, Zajac has embedded herself in the world of Inklings' financial apparatus.

"I'm very self-driven and motivated," Zajac said. "I kind of want to be my own boss."

Zajac has ambitions to start a company someday and believes that Inklings has the means to teach her to achieve this grand goal.

"Although I'm assistant business manager now, I'm not my own boss,”

Zajac said, “

but I'll get there one day."