The next generation of voters are here, and they are ready

Olivia Signorile ’25 Some members of the class of 2025 will be eligible to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024. These new voters are being urged to use their voices, especially with this election’s possible outcomes being so polarizing and controversial.

The upcoming general election on Nov. 5 is the culmination of nearly two years of relentless campaigning and countless controversial moments. However the political division has left many first-time voters (especially teens) feeling mixed emotions: on one hand, they are excited to fulfill their civic duty, but they also lack faith that their vote will actually matter.

Even so, Staples students are ready to solidify their future at the voting booths in just five weeks.

“I’ve been looking forward to voting since the 2016 presidential race,” an anonymous female senior said. “I am still nervous that the election won’t turn out how I want, but right now, I can only impact what I do when the election comes.”

In the 2020 election, ctdata.org found that 18-29 year olds made up 15% of Connecticut voters, many of whom accounted for the 10% increase in voter turnout in Connecticut from the 2016 election (1.6 million) to the 2020 election (1.8 million).

“Voting is one of our most cherished rights, ” social studies teacher Robert Shamberg said. “It supports the fact that the people are the real source of power and authority in our society. Those who vote are honoring their civic duty and giving their government permission to make laws they think will help society.”

Harvard Political Review reports that as of Spring 2024, only 13% of likely voters ages 18-24 strongly believe that their vote will make a difference, while 26% strongly disbelieve that their vote will make an impact, with the other 61% falling somewhere on the spectrum.

“I’m still excited to vote because I love politics, but I am not remotely excited about my choices,” Weston Hochhauser ’25 said. “When there are only six competitive states, feeling like you have an impact is hard.”

But this election cycle has already been tumultuous, and has included unprecedented moments such as two attempted assasination attempts on President Trump and Vice President Harris’ unforeseen campaign after President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Race. As a result, this election has caught the attention of more young people and they are choosing to take more active roles.

“We are seeing young Americans increasingly motivated to engage in politics out of sheer self-defense and a responsibility to fight for those even more vulnerable than themselves,” John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics said (via The New York Times).

How to register to vote: (via Westport Voters Registrar)

You can register to vote now for the upcoming November 5, 2024 election if you will be 18 years of age on or before election day. There are many ways to register, and registration takes place every day up until and including on election day.

Registration is available online at voterregistration.ct.gov if you have a valid CT driver’s license

You can also register in person at the Westport Registrars’ office at Town Hall, room 107

The Staples culture encourages political activism, further reinforcing students’ longing for a future where their voices will matter more and not be lost in the strength of a blue state like Connecticut.

“People who are too young to vote are saying that they are envious of me because I can vote,” Cormac Mulvey ’25 said, “but I also feel pressure to please my family [by voting one way] and do my research.”