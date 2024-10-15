The next generation of voters are here, and they are ready

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Hurricane Helene has caused severe damage throughout the southeast.
Westport first responders aid North Carolina in Hurricane Helene relief efforts
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
TikTok is being sued by Washington DC and 13 states including New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.
TikTok faces bipartisan legal action from 14 states over alleged harm to children’s mental health
Students and parents can locate the new Safety and Security FAQ on the Westport Public Schools website by going to “PARENTS” then clicking “Safety & Security” below, or by searching “Safety & Security” using the search tool. Graphic by Sophia Jaramillo '27.
Westport schools enhance safety measures with new Security FAQ
Each year, approximately 200 colleges hold information sessions for interested Staples students.
Counseling department kicks off college visits for seniors
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Staples needs to prepare its students better for lockdown drills.
Staples needs more lockdown drills to increase school safety.
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Legends of Fear, located at 2 Saw Mill City Rd in Shelton, Connecticut is ready for yet another season of spookiness.
Legends of Fear petrifies guests this upcoming Halloween season
Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to.
Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun 
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode 18
On the Wreckord – Episode 18
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Inklings' Wordle 10/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 10/22/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

The next generation of voters are here, and they are ready

Zoe Boxenbaum '25, Executive TV ProducerOctober 15, 2024
Olivia Signorile ’25
Some members of the class of 2025 will be eligible to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024. These new voters are being urged to use their voices, especially with this election’s possible outcomes being so polarizing and controversial.

The upcoming general election on Nov. 5 is the culmination of nearly two years of relentless campaigning and countless controversial moments. However the political division has left many first-time voters (especially teens) feeling mixed emotions:  on one hand, they are excited to fulfill their civic duty, but they also lack faith that their vote will actually matter. 

Even so, Staples students are ready to solidify their future at the voting booths in just five weeks.

“I’ve been looking forward to voting since the 2016 presidential race,” an anonymous female senior said. “I am still nervous that the election won’t turn out how I want, but right now, I can only impact what I do when the election comes.”

In the 2020 election, ctdata.org found that 18-29 year olds made up 15% of Connecticut voters, many of whom accounted for the 10% increase in voter turnout in Connecticut from the 2016 election (1.6 million) to the 2020 election (1.8 million).

“Voting is one of our most cherished rights, ” social studies teacher Robert Shamberg said. “It supports the fact that the people are the real source of power and authority in our society. Those who vote are honoring their civic duty and giving their government permission to make laws they think will help society.”

Harvard Political Review reports that as of Spring 2024, only 13% of likely voters ages 18-24 strongly believe that their vote will make a difference, while 26% strongly disbelieve that their vote will make an impact, with the other 61% falling somewhere on the spectrum.

“I’m still excited to vote because I love politics, but I am not remotely excited about my choices,” Weston Hochhauser ’25 said.  “When there are only six competitive states, feeling like you have an impact is hard.” 

But this election cycle has already been tumultuous, and has included unprecedented moments such as two attempted assasination attempts on President Trump and Vice President Harris’ unforeseen campaign after President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Race. As a result, this election has caught the attention of more young people and they are choosing to take more active roles.

“We are seeing young Americans increasingly motivated to engage in politics out of sheer self-defense and a responsibility to fight for those even more vulnerable than themselves,” John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics said (via The New York Times).

How to register to vote: (via Westport Voters Registrar)

  • You can register to vote now for the upcoming November 5, 2024 election if you will be 18 years of age on or before election day. There are many ways to register, and registration takes place every day up until and including on election day.
  • Registration is available online at voterregistration.ct.gov if you have a valid CT driver’s license
  • You can also register in person at the Westport Registrars’ office at Town Hall, room 107

The Staples culture encourages political activism, further reinforcing students’ longing for a future where their voices will matter more and not be lost in the strength of a blue state like Connecticut.

“People who are too young to vote are saying that they are envious of me because I can vote,” Cormac Mulvey ’25 said, “but I also feel pressure to please my family [by voting one way] and do my research.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
With Halloween a little over a month away, a frenzy of costume options swirl in the minds of students and adults. Interviews reveal the trends of who have planned Halloween this early already and who have not.
Early Halloween ideas showcase costume planners, procrastinators
About the Contributors
Zoe Boxenbaum '25
Zoe Boxenbaum '25, Executive TV Producer
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25 is encouraging everyone to get outside. When she's not producing episodes of “On the Wreckord," Boxenbaum enjoys sunsets on the beach, going on long drives and cooking.  “I love to cook for my family,” Boxenbaum said. “Family is super important to me.” Boxenbaum is entering her second year at Inklings, transitioning from being a broadcaster to producing “On the Wreckord.” After finding her love for journalism, Boxenbaum plans to pursue it in college.  “Inklings sets you up for college-level journalism,” Boxenbaum said. “Being able to go into the college newspaper setting already up to speed is amazing.
Olivia Signorile ’25
Olivia Signorile ’25, Creative Director
Olivia Signorile ’25 has always had a creative eye. From a young age, she expressed her imagination through drawings. In high school she had an awakening when she saw Inklings graphics in the paper. She knew then she wanted to be part of it.  Now entering her final year, Signorile is Creative Director, a position she dedicated herself to from the start. With fresh ideas for the school year, she aims to enhance Inklings’ creativity and inspire others. Just how she once was inspired to join the paper. “I want people reading the paper to know,” Signorile said, “they can be involved, too.”   