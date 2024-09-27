Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased rapidly throughout the last 20 years.
Connecticut minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
QPR Training takes place in junior health classes this week
Juniors partake in QPR Training during health classes
National Poll averages show Harris leads in voter approval on Sept. 11, the day after the first Trump and Harris debate.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris face off in their first presidential election debate
Code of Conduct shines light on reconciliation for students’ wrongdoings.
Changes made to the Code of Conduct: what you need to know
Colorful posters draw the eyes of students at Staples' annual club rush, which was recently renamed the "Involvement Fair".
A Tamer Tradition: Why Staples’ Club Rush Looks Different This Year
Samantha Sandrew ’25 has experienced bouts of bad luck for the past week. She explores multiple methods to rid her of her unfortunate events, including wearing lucky colors and throwing salt over her shoulder.
Testing goodluck methods: a guide on how to get uncursed
Staples can use a variety of themes to create a new wave of excitement for football games and increase student turnout.
Dear Staples Superfans: WE NEED NEW THEMES!
The Westport public school district does not grant students the full two days off for Rosh Hashana.
Jewish high holidays lack recognition in society
Staples students show their school spirit at a white-out football game on Sep. 9 2023.
Beyond the basics: why we need new game day themes
Students strut their spirit week wear in anticipation of the homecoming game and dance.
Students shine in spirit week attire
Olivia Cohn, Olivia Saw and Kate Bulkeley (all ’26) will represent Staples at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit (NIYLS) in Le Havre, France at the Institution St. Joseph this November.
Staples to send exemplary juniors to leadership conference in Normandy
For its 12th year now, Westport hosted the Slice of Saugatuck festival. This unofficial kickoff to fall featured dozens of local restaurants and retailers.
Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival
In Westport, it's nearly impossible to have a “bad” sunset with the town’s beautiful scenery and surrounding bodies of water. Residents never miss an opportunity to enjoy these breathtaking views, but which spot stands out as the best? Is there truly a top location for watching the sunset in Westport?
Sunset Showdown: Discovering Westports Best Sunset Spots
The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community
National Honors Society elects four presidents
Rehearsals are in full swing as Staples Players practice dances for the upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” (Photo contributed by Theo Rowen ’27)
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
This year's performance includes six graduating seniors in addition to the rest of their senior company, which consists of sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Contributed by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Winter holidays are upon us, and so is Westport’s Academy of Dance’s rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’
I rated “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” four out of five stars. I liked the comedic tone of the film, but found the new additions to the cast damaging to the film’s success.
I took a trip to the Netherworld so you don’t have to: An honest review of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Although I have a lot of opinions of the “Dancing with the Stars” opening night performances, the placements above depict the non-subjective results of the season premiere. Graphic by Rachel Olefson ’25.
“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan '24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan '24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Phoebe Rosenberg, ’27, Paper EditorSeptember 27, 2024
Phoebe Rosenberg ’27
National Poll averages show Harris leads in voter approval on Sept. 11, the day after the first Trump and Harris debate.

Former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris faced off for the first presidential election debate that discussed their past and proposed policies on Tuesday, Sept. 10.  There was a main focus on issues regarding the economy, immigration, abortion and military involvement in foreign countries.

The debate between Harris and Trump differed in some ways to the previous debates between Trump and President Joe Biden in terms of how the debate was structured.

“This one seemed to go a bit smoother,” history teacher Eric Mongirdas said. “I just remember there were no mics that were muted between Trump and Biden; it seemed to be a little bit more chaotic than this one.”

Although the debate did outline the policies of the candidates and showed contrasts between their potential administrations, some students believe the debate did not have much of an effect on the preconceived opinions of the candidates in the eyes of voters.

“I think a lot of people already chose their side before the debate,” Addie Dennett ’27 said. “I think a lot of people are going to have to do their own research in order to find out who they’re going to vote for.”

The economy, especially the high inflation rates, was one of the talking points of Trump and Harris. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation rates reached a high of 9.1% under the Biden-Harris administration. Harris planned to increase child tax credits along with tax reductions for startup small businesses. Trump wanted to fix the economic issues utilizing tariffs. 

“Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster,” Trump said. “The people of the country are absolutely dying with what they’ve [Biden and Harris] have done. They’ve destroyed the economy.”

Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 and states have implemented new abortion bans ranging from full bans to up to 18 weeks. Women’s rights to abortion has been a topic of contention among  Democrats and Republicans. More religious conservatives have spoken against abortions while many liberals  have favored allowing abortions. Although Trump stated no plans for a national abortion ban, his running mate JD Vance has previously expressed a desire for an abortion ban at the federal level but now thinks it should be decided at a state level.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs,” Harris said, “to agree that the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

Trump believed the current border and immigration policy under the Biden-Harris administration is too lenient. During his previous term and potential future term, Trump expressed installing stricter border control and immigration policies. 

They [Biden-Harris administration] allowed people to come in, drug dealers, to come into our country,” Trump said. “They’re destroying the fabric of our country by what they’ve done.”

There has been controversy over how the United States would handle foreign aid and the United States military including the Middle East with the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

“It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out,” Harris said.

Another discussion of aid and military support was for the Ukraine-Russia war that has been active since 2022 and what the candidates want to do going forward.

“I think it’s in the U.S. best interest to get this war finished and just get it done. Negotiate a deal,” Trump said.

The debate ended with the closing statements of both Harris and Trump, each making their final rebuttals and arguments.

“I think you’ve heard tonight two very different visions for our country — one that is focused on the future and the other that is focused on the past, and an attempt to take us backward,” Harris said. “The American people know we all have so much more in common than what separates us.”

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
