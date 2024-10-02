A Tamer Tradition: Why Staples’ Club Rush Looks Different This Year

Angelina Matra ’25 Colorful posters draw the eyes of students at Staples’ annual club rush, which was recently renamed the “Involvement Fair”.

Club rush: the quintessential, intimidating Staples experience. Being overwhelmed by the constant shouting and pushing. Signing up for countless clubs, which you will never join, just because they offer you a Kit Kat. Losing your friends in the mob, and being forced to wander through the unknown alone.

At least, that’s how it used to be. Due to this year’s changes, the class of 2028 will never have to endure these classic, nerve-wracking club rush experiences (even the name has been changed, to the calmer, more civilized “Involvement Fair”).

The Involvement Fair always occurs during the first month of school, when members of Staples’ 126 student organizations set up tables and trifolds to attract new members. This year, however, was different: instead of just one day or two, the Staples Involvement Fair took place over four consecutive days.

The 2024 Involvement Fair ran from Sep. 16-19 over all three lunch waves. The days were organized based on the genre of club. One day was reserved for STEM clubs, one for service clubs, one for affinity groups and one for the humanities. In addition to benefiting from a less crowded hallway, students with a specific interest were able to find their target clubs more easily. This means that, this year, the Involvement Fair was much more organized. And, dare I say, much less fun.

What is club rush without the claustrophobic whirlwind of movement through the crowded hallway? Students pushing and fighting for dear life to make it through the mob alive? Deafening shouting emitting from one table after another: “Join Italian Club!” “Girls Who Code!” “Project Sunshine!” “Stapes eNABLE!” “We’ll give you free candy!”

Of course, this year’s freshmen were at more of a gain than a loss. Changes to the Involvement Fair ensured that people who sign up for specific clubs are actually interested in that club’s subject area, and not just their candy. So this year, there was no need to brace yourself in fear before entering the cafeteria hallway during the Involvement Fair. As as upperclassmen reminisce about the good old days of club rush chaos, we can admit that these changes are for the better.