Testing goodluck methods: a guide on how to get uncursed

Samantha Sandrew ’25 Samantha Sandrew ’25 has experienced bouts of bad luck for the past week. She explores multiple methods to rid her of her unfortunate events, including wearing lucky colors and throwing salt over her shoulder.

Ever since Thursday Sep. 5, for no reason at all, I have been having the unluckiest time of my life. My physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well being have all been gutted from the inside out. Now I don’t mean to complain, but it is like Friday the 13th every single day. Now, I won’t go into detail about the myriad of unfortunate events that have been thrown in my path, but I will be testing some methods to hopefully turn my luck around before I get struck by lightning.

The first method I found on Reddit. It is to wake up everyday and gaze at your palms. Then, you should kiss them because your palms hold your destiny and by kissing them you supposedly are being thankful which in turn attracts the energies of luck. I have tried this for the past two days, and considering I got hit in the face with a volleyball yesterday, I am going to make the bold assumption this doesn’t work. Personally, this method is a 3/10; it is weird and doesn’t work.

Next is to try throwing salt over your shoulder. A classic; truly, you can never go wrong. While I am yet to see any effects, I do enjoy the act as it feels like I am working physically for my luck, since I am throwing something, and that is satisfying. It is also so widely well known that I trust it. I would rate it a 7/10, losing points for its minimal immediate effects.

I decided to wear some lucky colors for my final attempt at rectifying my curses. I wore red today, and honestly I feel like it worked. I had some better luck. Nothing too terrible happened, which is a win. My luck definitely hasn’t turned around completely, but it’s coming along. This method is my personal favorite, so I am rating it a 9/10. It has stopped my unluckiness, but hasn’t made me lucky yet.

Maybe it’s my karma in the universe or perhaps someone put a hex on me. Either way, at least one of these methods seems to be a way you turn your frown upside down and make yourself just a bit luckier.