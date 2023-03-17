Who Is Staples Wishing Luck To?

With+St.+Patrick%E2%80%99s+Day+barely+in+the+rear-view+mirror%2C+Inklings+asked+students+whom+they+were+wishing+luck+to+during+this+luckiest+month+of+the+year.%0A

Graphic by Indie Ahl ’24

With St. Patrick’s Day barely in the rear-view mirror, Inklings asked students whom they were wishing luck to during this luckiest month of the year.