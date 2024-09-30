Beyond the basics: why we need new game day themes

Staples Superfans Instagram Staples students show their school spirit at a white-out football game on Sep. 9 2023.

Football season is the heartbeat of high school – the games are electric, the student section is fired up and, of course, the themed outfits. But let’s be honest: USA, school colors, white out, pink out and neon again? Every. Single. Year.

We get it;, these themes are the classics, but sometimes classics get old. Think about it – the floss, bottle flipping and fidget spinners all had their moment, but can you remember the last time anyone talked about them? It’s time to retire the same old themes and level up our Friday nights with fresh ideas that won’t make us feel like we’re stuck in a time loop every year. If you’re wondering what themes we can do, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of suggestions.

Let’s kick off strong with a western theme. Imagine the student section decked out in cowboy hats, flannels, and boots. Maybe toss in a few “yeehaws” for good luck. Nothing screams school spirit quite like looking ready for a rodeo.

“ It’s time to retire the same old themes and level up our Friday nights with fresh ideas that won’t make us feel like we’re stuck in a time loop every year.

Feeling edgy? We could do a frat theme: polo shorts, pastel shirts and way too many fake Ray-Bans. Or, if you’re more about repping your favorite players, let’s have a jersey night where everyone rocks their favorite teams’ gear.

If you’re feeling like throwing it back, we could travel to the early 2000s with a denim theme. It wasn’t just a bold choice by Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ at the 2001 AMAs, some of us could definitely pull it off.

This next one is perfect for all the animal lovers: picture a zoo theme where everyone dresses up like their favorite four-legged animals. If you have a long neck, it’s the perfect excuse to go full giraffe mode!

Lastly, have you ever wanted to go home after a long week of school and wear your comfiest PJs but then you get a text from your friend reminding you of the football game? With a pajama theme you can simply roll out of bed, put on slippers and cheer on the team without sacrificing comfort, bonus points if you bring a blanket.

At the end of the day, themes are designed to unite the school and hype up the team. When it’s the same five themes every year, it feels less “hyped” and more like, “Didn’t I wear this to the last pinkout?” It’s time to switch it up with new themes that allow for more creative freedom, make the games more fun and give our Instagram posts a much-needed upgrade.