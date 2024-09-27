National Honors Society elects four presidents

Ayaan Olasewere ’25 The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community

National Honors Society (NHS) members gathered in the auditorium on Sept. 18. The air thick with anticipation beneath the bright stage lights. Tension filled the room as 12 candidates took to the podium, each vying for the four presidential positions.

After a tight race, Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 emerged as the newly elected Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer, ready to lead the NHS through a year of service and leadership.

As the President of Social Outreach, Fischer’s role is to promote the NHS chapter and improve their social media presence. Fisher is in charge of communication, making sure the Staples and broader community is aware of NHS events via announcements, social media and other tactics.

“I want to present our activities in an artistic and intriguing way so more people will be motivated to get involved,” Fischer said.

Fischer, who also plays the double bass, dances, runs her club – The Writer’s Room – and tutors online, saw this position as an opportunity to get more involved in the community and influence the way social outreach was carried out.

“I want to use my experience in graphic design to increase the visibility of our group,” Fischer said. “With an artistic and aesthetically pleasing social media presence, our community will be more likely to engage.”

President of Service Srish Popuri is responsible for developing a system to keep track of NHS service sub groups as they complete service activities. He views this role as a chance to make a meaningful impact in the Staples community.

“ Don’t worry too much about what others think, but simultaneously ensure what you propose would have some appeal to your peers. Essentially, focus on what’s in your control and do your best. — Srish Popuri

“I really believe in working together to make a difference, and I think we can streamline our efforts through collaboration,” Popuri said. “I love supporting others and helping our team achieve our service goals, so I wanted to step up and make that happen.”

Beyond the NHS, Popuri is in multiple leadership roles as the president of the Sikorsky STEM Challenge club and the Chief Operating Officer of the Wreckers Wealth Management Club. Regardless of the situation, Popuri encourages others to pursue leadership opportunities.

“Speak and advocate for what you think is best,” Popuri said. “Don’t worry too much about what others think, but simultaneously ensure what you propose would have some appeal to your peers. Essentially, focus on what’s in your control and do your best.”

President of Meetings Megan Sargent was drawn to NHS because of its mission to blend service with academics and felt that her organizational skills aligned with what the NHS was looking for.

“My main goal is to make meetings productive yet fun,” Sargent said. “I will make sure all of my meetings include interactive parts so that members are able to communicate with each other and ensure everyone’s voice is heard.”

Sargent is responsible for meeting agendas, tracking attendance and working with the presidents. Outside of overseeing the meetings, Sargent runs cross country and plays track and guitar. She also volunteers every summer at the Westport Book Shop and is the Vice President of Top Hat Tutors.

Treasurer Kate Rodriguez saw her role as an opportunity to strengthen her financial management skills and develop her financial literacy, tools that will be beneficial beyond the classroom.

“I was hoping to build upon my previous accounting and financial management skills, as well as work on my collaboration with a bigger leadership team,” Rodriguez said. “The treasurer position seemed like the perfect way for me to work on these two skills.”

By keeping track of the NHS budget, and managing the financial aspect of fundraisers, Rodriguez plans to ensure that NHS has enough money to meet its financial needs. Outside of the NHS, Rodriguez enjoys dancing, reading and baking.

“My absolute favorite thing I do is teaching ballet to young girls once a week,” Rodriguez said. “They are just so cute and cheerful and they never fail to make me smile.”