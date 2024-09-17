Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.
Pro-Con new school bells
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
The first 2024 presidential debate was not really the first one, as the two party’s presumptive nominees, then Joe Biden and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, engaged in a debate on June 27, 2024. Biden withdrew from the race less than one month later on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance that prompted concerns over his cognitive abilities.
First 2024 presidential debate: students and nation suggest Harris victory
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse
It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray '25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
The Staples Fencing Club got first place at the State Team Fencing Championships in 2022 and 2023, and second in 2024.
State Winners; Fencing club added as varsity sport
Staples Quarterback Nick Weil threw for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns against Hamden on Friday
Staples football dominates Hamden, extends win streak
Avery Johnson ’25, Wingstop enthusiast, samples the new flavor Sweet BBQ Glaze and the cajun corn before giving her opinion and sharing her rating.
Wingstop flavors compete for superiority
Staples currently considers new phone bans such as phone pouches that lock during the day, in replacement of the classroom phone holders.
Students reflect on potential school cell phone ban
The Wreckers girls’ soccer team wins their first home game 3-0 against Brien McMahon.
Wreckers girls’ soccer defeats Brien McMahon Senators at home opener
The Staples Fencing Club got first place at the State Team Fencing Championships in 2022 and 2023, and second in 2024.
State Winners; Fencing club added as varsity sport
Staples Quarterback Nick Weil threw for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns against Hamden on Friday
Staples football dominates Hamden, extends win streak
Avery Johnson ’25, Wingstop enthusiast, samples the new flavor Sweet BBQ Glaze and the cajun corn before giving her opinion and sharing her rating.
Wingstop flavors compete for superiority
Staples currently considers new phone bans such as phone pouches that lock during the day, in replacement of the classroom phone holders.
Students reflect on potential school cell phone ban
The Wreckers girls’ soccer team wins their first home game 3-0 against Brien McMahon.
Wreckers girls’ soccer defeats Brien McMahon Senators at home opener
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan '24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan '24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings' Wordle 9/18/24
Inklings’ Wordle 9/18/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Pro-Con new school bells

Sophie Smith '26 and Andi Jacobs '26September 17, 2024
Sophie Smith ’26
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.

New bell system proves unnecessary and stress-inducing

By Sophie Smith ’26

As I was walking to my first class of junior year, I was actually excited to be back.. Of course, I missed summer, but the new freedoms that come with being an upper-classman made going back to school more exciting.

That was until the bell rang.

Instead of our normal bells, a sound of the military bugle wake-up call trumpeted over the loudspeaker, scaring a few students around me. My first thought was it had to be a mistake, maybe even a very early senior prank. 

When I realized the new bells were in fact not a prank, but instead a new system that was going to be used this whole school year, frustration struck. These bells are very impractical and inconsistent, we need the old bells back.

It’s not just the morning bell that bothers me (many other students, I might add), it’s the bell in between classes. The soothing three-toned bell is too subtle and easily missed if you are absorbed in studying or taking a test.. In addition, some classrooms have quiet loudspeakers, so the room has to be almost silent for the bells to be heard. 

But the quietness of the bell during the day is contrasted at 2:45 when a stress-inducing train whistle blast alerts students to the end of the day. These bells, or in better words, sirens, end my day on edge for a possible tornado threat or alien invasion. 

So please stop playing around with the sound system; it’s not worth it. Students shouldn’t have to start and end their day with strange noises and jump scares. The old bells were just fine. 

 

Fun bell sounds make school more entertaining

By Andi Jacobs ’26

On my way to my first class of junior year, I was half asleep. Dragging my feet and yawning every minute, I did not want to go to class. But then something changed. A bugle started blaring in my ears, and I was instantly awake. Where was this strange sound coming from? It was the new bell. 

I know most Staples students aren’t fans of these bells, but that’s only because you don’t like change. I’m sorry to tell you this, but change is imminent in this new year. I love the way the new bells, especially the morning trumpet and afternoon train whistle, make my day more interesting. 

If you close your eyes and really gaslight yourself, you can convince yourself you’re not at school. My mornings usually go something like this: I’m half asleep and dreading class (especially pre-calc), when I hear the morning bugle sound. But it doesn’t make any sense for that to be in school; I’ve only ever heard that at summer camp. So therefore I must be at camp right now, not school. Yay! I like camp. Now I’m happy. This is my version of girl math. 

With some practice, maybe you can be just as good at gaslighting as I am. Therefore, to keep up the morale of Staples students, we need the new bells. 

Stop resisting change and start accepting the new bells. You might learn to love them.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
Extra time is an accommodation granted to students.
Extra time is not a luxury
Drake K. Salmon Park in the midst of spring, beautiful flowers blooming Sunset at Drake K. Salmon Park, overlooking the Saugatuck River Old Mill beach, relaxing and reading after the walk there
An ode to 2 Marvin Place
About the Contributors
Sophie Smith ’26
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Sophie Smith ’26 is a natural reader and writer, which are the attributes that drew her to journalism in the first place.  “My favorite part of journalism is definitely hunting stories and being able to use writing as a tool to tell a good story,” Smith said. When she’s not wrapped up in a good book she takes up more active hobbies such as going to the beach, walking her dogs and playing squash.  “I’ve been on the team since freshman year,” Smith said. “I love it because the other girls are great and everyone is so supportive.” 
Andi Jacobs '26
Andi Jacobs '26, Web Arts Editor
Taste testing, twirling and traveling are three things Arts Web Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 enjoys doing in her free time. She incorporates these activities into her writing, which brings her joy to journalism. “I enjoy writing food reviews because I love trying new things, especially food from different cultures which is also one of my favorite parts of traveling,” Jacobs said. Her love for journalism comes from wanting to inform readers of current events to create a more knowledgeable public. “It's really important for the world to have good journalists,” Jacobs said. “It keeps news exciting.”