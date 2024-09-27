Walk the Slice: Slice of Saugatuck returns for 12th year

Camille Blundell ’27 & Avni Krishna ’27 Order up! New restaurant, The Bridge, hands out full sized burgers to Slice of Saugatuck attendees.

With the sun shining down and the streets filled with Westport locals, Slice of Saugatuck returned to Westport with a celebration of food and community. The annual event marked its return on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Starting in 2011, Slice of Saugatuck has been a staple in Westport, inviting the community to nibble their way through what the streets of Saugatuck Center has to offer. The display of over four dozen restaurants, shops, galleries, live music, entertainment, liquor and retail stores was started by Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport/Weston Chamber of Commerce. Mandell started this tradition to put a focus on the versatility of what Saugatuck has to offer, as well as highlighting the importance of giving back.

Proceeds of the event go to the Gillespie Food Pantry with the goal to break $50,000 this year. Tickets for adults and teens are $15 , tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5. With that ticket, you get one free bite at each restaurant’s table. This can range from free Dunkin Donuts fruity refreshers to full sized juicy burgers at Westports’ new restaurant The Bridge.

While at Slice of Saugatuck, there was a wide range in the demographic of attendees: kids from Staples, adults of all ages and toddlers enjoyed the delicious food and beautiful weather. But, most importantly, families came together to enjoy the amazing environment. Dog mom and Slice of Saugatuck regular, Christine Boucher had nothing but positives to share about her experience.

“We’ve been here [Westport] since 2011. We heard about it initially when we moved, so we come every so often to enjoy the great food of Westport. We are lucky to live here,” Boucher said. “It’s always fun to get to experience the restaurants that we may not visit as often.”

One of the highlights of Slice of Saugatuck is getting to explore a variety of different restaurants and the chance to learn more about them. For example, Tuttis. A 22 year old Italian restaurant and a popular tasting spot with a line down the block. Owner Maria Funicello shared how Tuttis came to be.

“Tuttis was my husband’s dream,” Funicello said. “It’s our family business. When you come here, you feel at home.”

Additionally, a particularly enthusiastic customer, Dan Woog, author of 06880, chimed in.

“This is the best place in town, everybody loves Tuttis!” Woog said.

Slice of Saugatuck is an annual highlight, so if you missed it this time, make sure to mark your calendars for next year to enjoy a community tradition.