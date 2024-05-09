National Honor Society inducts new members, seniors reflect

Inklings Editor in Chief Genevieve Frucht ’24 has the passion and experience of an incredibly dedicated journalist.

“I wanted to expand and write about real people--their stories--and get to know people through interviews,” Frucht said.

Frucht started out as a news editor junior year, and then set her sights on becoming chief because she had ideas for creating her ideal version of the paper.

Her position and time in Inklings has given Frucht vast wisdom in the world of interviewing people.

“Sometimes they’ll say no [to an interview],” Frucht said, “but if they do, just take that and move on.”