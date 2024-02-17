Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Olivia Signorile ’25 Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.

I don’t watch football often, but I do watch the Super Bowl every year whether I know what’s happening or not. This year I was particularly excited to see Usher’s half time performance due to his highly known upbeat and energizing songs.

Before the performance, my friends and I tried guessing his opening song. My TikTok feed was also flooded with song predictions. Popular opinions for the opening songs included “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” and “OMG.”s.

Instead, Usher started off with his song “Caught Up” then played “U Don’t Have to Call.” Admittedly, these choices were unexpected, however, I think he did a good job providing an upbeat and energetic performance for Super Bowl fans both in person and for those watching through their TV screen.

But even though there were many praiseworthy aspects of the performance, the costumes were not one of them. There was just too much going on. With so many different styles, colors and patterns, the ensemble lacked coherence, detracting from the otherwise neat and competent production.

But even I could overlook when subpar costumes when the guest singer appeared. My friends and I, along with countless fans, hoped to see Justin Bieber up on stage with Usher. The idea of the two singing hits like “Somebody to Love” and “First Dance” was thrilling considering their strong mentor-mentee relationship and undeniable chemistry in their past collaborations.

But even though it wasn’t Bieber, it was equally thrilling when Alcicia Keys joined Usher on stage. The two artists’ collaboration on “My Boo” was a standout moment, showcasing the seamless blend of their talents. Alicia Keys, a renowned artist in her own right, was a great addition in which her feature added depth and variety to Usher’s performance.

Although Usher’s halftime performance might not have surpassed the legendary performances of Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, or the memorable and much-discussed performance by The Weeknd, he certainly provided a solid show that captivated the Super Bowl spectators for the whole 13 minute duration.