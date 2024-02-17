The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun

Join the discussion.

Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus
Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Staples’ current schedule has six classes per day. Next year there are many possibilities for a new schedule.
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine's Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings’ Wordle 1/13/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Jack Robinson '26, Web Opinions EditorFebruary 17, 2024
Jack Robinson ’26
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.

The Grammys were, as predicted, a hot mess. For a three and a half hour show, only nine awards were handed out, leaving a whopping 85 awards to be shafted and handed out in the preshow. The show read more as a concert, with numerous live performances, instead of getting to the meat of the awards ceremony. 

While I believe it important that there are some performances, an award show should be about just that; awards. While Dua Lipa’s heavily choreographed “Training Season,” Fantasia Barrino’s rendition of “Proud Mary” in memory of Tina Turner and SZA’s medley of her biggest hits of the year that involved group of katana wielders play stabbing each other were certainly highlights, there were much more filler performances than there were awards this year.

Focusing on the actual awards themselves, they were dominated by women, which is fitting since superstars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift single-handedly carried the global economy. It’s especially satisfying after former head of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, wrongly said that women needed to “step up,” if they wanted to be nominated and win more Grammys; he rightfully stepped down in 2019. In fact, every category in the main telecast was won by women.

However, some of the decisions made were… interesting, to say the least. For one, Lana Del Rey won zero Grammys; not even for best alternative music album, which is shocking, because “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?” is some of her best work. Others who left with zero Grammys include Olivia Rodrigo, which is again, surprising, considering her three wins at last year’s ceremony. 

But of course, there were some great surprises: SZA won R & B song of the year for “Snooze” and gave a very adorable speech, and Victoria Monét winning Best New Artists was very deserved. However, SZA, who led the pack with nine nominations, was snubbed heavily; she only won three Grammys, which is nothing to cry over, but certainly not as much as she should’ve won.

Swift announced her next album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ which is questionable as a name, and it’s equally questionable to announce your album at the Grammys. You can wait a day or two.

— Jack Robinson '26

Swift announced her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is questionable as a name, and it’s equally questionable to announce your album at the Grammys. You can wait a day or two. 

She also won Album of the Year, making her the artist to win album of the year the most times, which is admirable, but “Midnights” is far from her best album, and far from the Album of the Year. “SOS” by SZA was an incredible album from start to finish, and the award practically had her name written on it, which is why I’m so upset; instead of giving album of the year to the most deserving artist, they gave it to the most popular.

I wonder, do the Grammys have a point if they just become a question of who has the most fans, and who is the most successful? But even if that was the case, SZA still should’ve won album of the year; “SOS” topped the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks. 

I believe that while the Grammys are always fun to watch, if they simply revert to handing out awards to the artist who was the most commercially successful, the entire point of the ceremony–which is to decide who made the best music, not who has the most fans–is defeated.

 

Due to the safety precautions surrounding COVID 19, the 63rd Grammys was available for live streaming on grammy.com, for all at home viewers to enjoy.
Students decide whether the Grammys are critically acclaimed, or in need of critical reform
The depth and relatability of country music are revealed through a song, challenges the negative opinions and showcases its ability to capture meaningful emotions and aspects of life. Graphic by Paige Tighe ’24
Embrace the unexpected: Country music unveils the human experience
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
Two Staples students received All-National Honors, making them the top performing high school musicians in the country. The musicians will travel to National Harbor, Maryland to participate in a prestigious ensemble where they will showcase their talents in the annual ANHE program showcase taking place at the beginning of November this year.
Staples musicians receive ‘All-National Honors,’ deemed top high school musician in country
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine's Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
About the Contributor
Jack Robinson ’26, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has always loved cats. He currently has two cats, but that is not enough for him. A self-designated crazy cat person, cats have been with him his entire life.   “I got my first cat at zero,” Robinson said. “They were just there.” Outside of spending time with his orange and gray cats, Robinson writes and edits pieces for Inklings. As a lover of writing, especially journalism, he was excited to join Inklings, and see where it could lead him. “[Journalism],” he said, “is something I might want to pursue in my adult life.”
