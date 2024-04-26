Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions

To Siena Petrosinelli ’25, being physically and mentally active go hand in hand. As a paper arts editor with a lot of responsibility, Petrosinelli likes to unwind by doing something that many people would consider stressful: being active.“I like to be active,” Petrosinelli said, “which is good because I get too stressed and don’t work well in school if I’m not active.”Petrosinelli’s school involvement is not limited to just cross country and Inklings. “I like to be involved in a lot of clubs,” Petrosinelli said. “I feel like it’s an outlet to a lot of people, including me.”
Staff Writer Charlotte Berner ’25 loves exploring, as she was born in London and moved around frequently throughout her youth.“I still constantly travel,” Berner said. “Exploring the world is an important ideology for my family.” For Berner, allowing others to express themselves through words is crucial.“Journalism is an opportunity to make change anywhere,” Berner said.Berner joined Inklings to use her voice, as she feels the publication is the best place to do so.“Staples allows everyone to speak out,” Berner said. “Expressing ourselves through Inklings will come in handy throughout my years here.”