TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Olivia Saw '26, Web Arts EditorMay 2, 2024
Most people’s favorite time of the year is a holiday or break such as Christmas, their birthday or summer vacation. Not me, however. My favorite time of the year? The weeks leading up to AP exams. 

There’s something riveting about the way in which there are tests nearly every week. These tests are not small, insignificant quizzes or “quests,” either. No, these exams cover entire units, some worth up to a whopping 100 points. I shiver with excitement just thinking about it. 

The week before April break, I was given four unit exams as a fond little goodbye gift from my teachers. It was so thoughtful of them, in fact, that I thought about (and even dreamed about) them all break! (I woke up screaming in the middle of the night thinking I had an FRQ the next day).

Of course, my teachers were kind enough not to have us take a test immediately upon our return from break.  Instead, they just gave us warm-up, welcome-back quizzes in preparation for those tests.These quizzes would help me prepare for my AP finals the next week, which would then prepare me for the glorious AP exam itself the week after. Tests, tests, tests; give me those tests! After all, we all know that tests are the only way to actually prove your worth and knowhow.

I am convinced that there is a wonderful meeting that teachers partake in each week to conspire–I mean, discuss–which day to put all their tests on in order to encourage students to challenge themselves and “push their limits.”

— Olivia Saw '26

Also, I pride myself on being time efficient, so why only take one test one at a time when I can take multiple tests in a single day.  So, thank you, teachers, for communicating and organizing your tests so that they all fall on one singular day.   

When I saw how my APUSH final, AP Statistics final and my math quiz all aligned on a Wednesday, I made a note in my reminders app to set aside some time later that day to scream into my pillow (with excitement, obviously). I am convinced that there is a wonderful meeting that teachers partake in each week to conspire–I mean, discuss–which day to put all their tests on in order to encourage students to challenge themselves and “push their limits.”

Once the week of AP exams is over, I won’t know what to do with myself.. I’ll be baking a sadness cake, with balloons and party streamers, along with dancing with disappointment that all of my stress will be gone.But you know what? Next year will be better, because not only will I be taking more AP courses as a junior, but I’ll even have the SAT and ACT to stress over! So my message to you is, don’t worry if you think that this year has been too good to you. Next year will be even worse, so jump for joy!

Olivia Saw '26
Olivia Saw '26, Web Arts Editor
Web arts editor Olivia Saw '26 took after her older brother, Matthew Saw '23, who was the web Arts editor last year. Her favorite section to write is features, and her least favorite is news.    "News is hard because of the structure. It's not a normal story," Saw said. "Features has somewhat of a plot."   Saw also has an interest in rowing. She started three years ago on a whim and has intensely practiced since.    "I have to sacrifice a lot of time for it but it is rewarding," Saw said. "Physically it's intense but it is enjoyable how much work you put in." 
