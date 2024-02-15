Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones

Personally, I think Valentine’s Day is an underrated holiday, although I celebrate it in a different way than most. I don’t have a boyfriend, but instead I celebrate the love I have for my friends and family by baking and cooking for my loved ones. Here are some of my options for this year! A little more creative than chocolate covered strawberries, although those are great too.

If you are short on time or just want a little something for an appetizer or snack, I’ve got some more simple recipes, which barely count as a recipe since they are so easy.

A charcuterie board is a great option that is customizable and unique every time. You can keep it classic with cheese, crackers, nuts and cured meats, or maybe make it more festive by adding some dried or fresh fruit for color (strawberries or dried cranberries for that classic valentine’s red).

A personal favorite and super simple way to add holiday cheer to your plate is with heart cut strawberries. Just the stem off in a v-shape, and you have a heart! A super low effort hack with a great result.

Lastly, for the shorter recipes, a Valentine’s Day trail mix: great on the go and to give as a gift as well! “It’s an oldie, but such a goodie and is the perfect treat or snack to whip up for Valentine’s Day,” creator of the “Eating Bird Food” blog, Brittany Mullins said. “The chocolate paired with the dried cranberries and goji berries is so festive!” My favorite trail mix ingredients are almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews and dried fruit, but the world is your oyster here. Valentine’s Day M&Ms, cheerios, popcorn, or even small pretzels would be great additions also.

Really anything heart shaped or red and pink you can’t go wrong with, but here are some ideas for if you want to go the extra mile.

If you are planning on hosting a brunch or even just something festive for yourself, these loaded egg muffins are a staple in my normal breakfast rotation, but heart shaped! Amazing. Gina Homolka, a recipe developer for “Skinny Taste” says she likes to use “some of [her] favorite omelet ingredients, but you can switch it up and use whatever you like or have in your fridge.” Again, very customizable and honestly not a very hard recipe. For some ideas, I love adding peppers and spinach.

A great appetizer for a bigger group is a heart caprese salad: fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and sweet basil garnished with salt, pepper, olive oil and a little balsamic. Cutting the mozzarella and tomatoes into hearts and plating it up nicely goes a long way. It will definitely be a favorite and looks like so much more work than it actually is.

One of my personal favorites is homemade beet ravioli in a heart shape! Homemade pasta is something I think everyone should try to make; it is so much easier than people think and again, a great activity. This recipe is from blogger and recipe writer Pina Bresciani. These ravioli are “finished off in a brown butter sage sauce,” Brescani says. “They will be a hit at your Valentine’s Day gathering!” It’s delicious and so cute. And it is naturally colored with beets, which is amazing.

A great dinner idea for two is a heart shaped pizza. This also doubles great activity, mini pizzas are so easy to make and taste amazing. Top it with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sausage or anything (extra points if you top with more hearts). Try home cook and author Kristen Merkley’s recipe this year. “This tasty dish is ready to enjoy in only 30 minutes!” Merkley said. Make sure to shape the dough into a heart to stay on theme!

Finally, for dessert, you can never go wrong with a classic Linzer cookie. Everyone recognises them but no one ever knows their name. These look super complicated but are actually fun to make. Also, the jam is red, perfect for Valentine’s Day. They are so beautiful and are great to bring to a friendsgiving party.