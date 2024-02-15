Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones

Join the discussion.

Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones

Avery Michalowski '26, Assistant Creative DirectorFebruary 15, 2024
Galentines+Day+2023+table
Avery Michalowski ’26
Galentine’s Day 2023 table

Personally, I think Valentine’s Day is an underrated holiday, although I celebrate it in a different way than most. I don’t have a boyfriend, but instead I celebrate the love I have for my friends and family by baking and cooking for my loved ones. Here are some of my options for this year! A little more creative than chocolate covered strawberries, although those are great too.

If you are short on time or just want a little something for an appetizer or snack, I’ve got some more simple recipes, which barely count as a recipe since they are so easy.

A charcuterie board is a great option that is customizable and unique every time. You can keep it classic with cheese, crackers, nuts and cured meats, or maybe make it more festive by adding some dried or fresh fruit for color (strawberries or dried cranberries for that classic valentine’s red). 

Galentine’s Day board party (Avery Michalowski ’26)

A personal favorite and super simple way to add holiday cheer to your plate is with heart cut strawberries. Just the stem off in a v-shape, and you have a heart! A super low effort hack with a great result.

Lastly, for the shorter recipes, a Valentine’s Day trail mix: great on the go and to give as a gift as well! “It’s an oldie, but such a goodie and is the perfect treat or snack to whip up for Valentine’s Day,” creator of the “Eating Bird Food” blog, Brittany Mullins said. “The chocolate paired with the dried cranberries and goji berries is so festive!” My favorite trail mix ingredients are almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews and dried fruit, but the world is your oyster here. Valentine’s Day M&Ms, cheerios, popcorn, or even small pretzels would be great additions also.

 

It’s an oldie, but such a goodie and is the perfect treat or snack to whip up for Valentine’s Day. The chocolate paired with the dried cranberries and goji berries is so festive!

Really anything heart shaped or red and pink you can’t go wrong with, but here are some ideas for if you want to go the extra mile.

Homemade mini heart cake (Avery Michalowski ’26)

 

 

 

 

If you are planning on hosting a brunch or even just something festive for yourself, these loaded egg muffins are a staple in my normal breakfast rotation, but heart shaped! Amazing. Gina Homolka, a recipe developer for “Skinny Taste” says she likes to use “some of [her] favorite omelet ingredients, but you can switch it up and use whatever you like or have in your fridge.” Again, very customizable and honestly not a very hard recipe. For some ideas, I love adding peppers and spinach.

A great appetizer for a bigger group is a heart caprese salad: fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and sweet basil garnished with salt, pepper, olive oil and a little balsamic. Cutting the mozzarella and tomatoes into hearts and plating it up nicely goes a long way. It will definitely be a favorite and looks like so much more work than it actually is.

One of my personal favorites is homemade beet ravioli in a heart shape! Homemade pasta is something I think everyone should try to make; it is so much easier than people think and again, a great activity. This recipe is from blogger and recipe writer Pina Bresciani. These ravioli are “finished off in a brown butter sage sauce,” Brescani says. “They will be a hit at your Valentine’s Day gathering!” It’s delicious and so cute. And it is naturally colored with beets, which is amazing.

Pina Brescaini’s Beet Ravioli recipe (Avery Michalowski ’26)

A great dinner idea for two is a heart shaped pizza. This also doubles great activity, mini pizzas are so easy to make and taste amazing. Top it with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sausage or anything (extra points if you top with more hearts). Try home cook and author Kristen Merkley’s recipe this year. “This tasty dish is ready to enjoy in only 30 minutes!” Merkley said. Make sure to shape the dough into a heart to stay on theme!

Finally, for dessert, you can never go wrong with a classic Linzer cookie. Everyone recognises them but no one ever knows their name. These look super complicated but are actually fun to make. Also, the jam is red, perfect for Valentine’s Day. They are so beautiful and are great to bring to a friendsgiving party.

 

 

 

 

 

About the Contributor
Avery Michalowski ’26, Assistant Creative Director
Assistant Creative Director Avery Michalowski ’26 channels her artistry in both the classroom and the dance studio.  She embarked on her Inklings journey after being inspired by her older sister’s recommendation. “My sister took Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism. She loved it and always told stories about it, so I found it appealing,” Michalowski said. Alongside her dedication to journalism, Michalowski remains a committed dancer with a particular love for ballet. “{Dancing} takes up a lot of my time,” Michalowski said. “It will definitely be hard to balance school, Inklings and dancing, but I am ready for the challenge.”
