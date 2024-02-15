Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come

Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)

Up Next Teens, an organization dedicated to promoting activism and entrepreneurialism within its community, has just hit its three year anniversary. Entirely student run, it’s an example of what a student led organization can accomplish for a community. The organization was a project that was started during Covid by its President, Addison Moore ’23.

“Back then we were only meeting online, and had about three or so members and no reputation at all. But since then, we’ve managed to turn Up Next into something really special,” Moore said. “As of this anniversary, Up Next has not only amassed 300 members, but it’s opened up branches in Westport, Weston and Fairfield.”

Moore also holds plenty of hope for the future.

“We’ve been a strong part of the [Westport] community these past few years, but we’ve made it past the proof-of-concept stage,” Moore said. “Now I want our focus to be on becoming a true community resource that will outlive our team and future teams to come.”

The current Staples student members of Up Next share a similar enthusiasm with Moore. One of these students is Jona Bernstein ’25.

“I’ve really been enjoying going [to meetings] every Sunday at 11 a.m. and talking about new events,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein also has insight into future plans.

“I’m looking forward to a specific event that myself and my friend are taking the lead on, ‘Westport’s Got Talent,’” Bernstein said. “The date and details are to be determined, but it will be in the coming months. It’ll likely be some sort of talent show that will hopefully bring in teens from all over to entertain and show [off] their talents.”