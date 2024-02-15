Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come

Join the discussion.

Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings’ Wordle 1/13/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Elsa D’Elia ’25, Staff WriterFebruary 15, 2024
Up Next Teens, an organization dedicated to promoting activism and entrepreneurialism within its community, has just hit its three year anniversary. Entirely student run, it’s an example of what a student led organization can accomplish for a community. The organization was a project that was started during Covid by its President, Addison Moore ’23.

“Back then we were only meeting online, and had about three or so members and no reputation at all. But since then, we’ve managed to turn Up Next into something really special,” Moore said.  “As of this anniversary, Up Next has not only amassed 300 members, but it’s opened up branches in Westport, Weston and Fairfield.”

Moore also holds plenty of hope for the future.

“We’ve been a strong part of the [Westport] community these past few years, but we’ve made it past the proof-of-concept stage,” Moore said.  “Now I want our focus to be on becoming a true community resource that will outlive our team and future teams to come.”      

We’ve been a strong part of the [Westport] community these past few years, but we’ve made it past the proof-of-concept stage. Now I want our focus to be on becoming a true community resource that will outlive our team and future teams to come.

— Up Next President Addison Moore ’23

The current Staples student members of Up Next share a similar enthusiasm with Moore. One of these students is Jona Bernstein ’25.

“I’ve really been enjoying going [to meetings] every Sunday at 11 a.m. and talking about new events,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein also has insight into future plans.

“I’m looking forward to a specific event that myself and my friend are taking the lead on, ‘Westport’s Got Talent,’” Bernstein said.  “The date and details are to be determined, but it will be in the coming months. It’ll likely be some sort of talent show that will hopefully bring in teens from all over to entertain and show [off] their talents.” 

