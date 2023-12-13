Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community

Join the discussion.

With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
The OpenAI-Altman Saga was followed by millions but lasted only a few short days. By the end of business on Nov. 21, Altman was back at OpenAI and two of the three board members that had voted for Altman’s departure were thrown out.
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Zara Saliba ’26 and Elsa D’Elia ’25December 13, 2023
Photo taken from Voices Café’s Facebook page
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.

A rush of excitement fills Unitarian Universalist Congregation, a Westport group dedicated to social justice and community, as the School of Rock gears up for another song. Members of the audience slowly rise to dance to familiar artists ranging from Stone Temple Pilots, to the Killers and even to Adele. The room vibrates with a steady pulse as powerful drums and guitars crackle through the crowded space. 

This is the scene that greeted guests at UU Westport’s Voices Café, a group dedicated to social justice and unity within the community through performances from local artists. Westport’s School of Rock, a company focused on promoting student music careers, raised funds for Homes with Hope through the Rock of Hope concert on Nov. 11. 

 Students displayed their musical talents by playing an array of songs appealing to a wide range of age groups. The event was catered by Trader Joe’s and Planet Pizza.

Beth Cliff, the vice president of the Congregation, organized the Voices Café event to not only be a fundraiser benefiting Homes with Hope, but also to aid in the expansion of UU Westport’s demographic to incorporate a younger audience. 

“Voices [Café] has, for many years, mostly been adult folk, and we’ve been playing with the model a little bit to see if we can work with a different demographic,” Cliff said.

The planning committee and the producer of the event, Dayle Brownstein, found out that they needed to come up with different ways to advertise and market Rock of Hope to appeal to younger generations. 

“Voices Café typically reaches an older crowd, so we had to reinvent the whole marketing [process],” Brownstein said

The School of Rock, an organization targeted towards younger generations with passions for music, helped provide the desired younger audience. The audience consisted of the family and friends of band members as well as curious people who heard of the event. 

“This is the first time we’ve worked with School of Rock, and they’re awesome. This is really exciting,” Brian Connelly, a Voices Café committee member, said. 

The committee didn’t just stop there. In order to truly reach a large array of people, they realized that the event had to be free. 

Everyone sits at the welcome table. Not just adults, not just folks who are coming from one demographic. Everyone sits at the welcome table.

— senior minister Reverend Alan Taylor

“Initially we were going to charge [people coming into Voices Café], but then we decided we want everyone who wants to come to be able to,” Brownstein said.

Voices Café hosts eight events every year, often appealing to social justice causes that are prevalent in Fairfield County. Members of the Voices Café’s board, like Cliff, pick the causes that Voices Café funds through the events. 

“This particular concert is a ‘three-fer,’” Cliff said. “We’re supporting Fairfield youth, we’re supporting Homes for Hope for the food insecure and we’re supporting music and engagement in the community.” 

Voices Café is an important partner to UU Westport. Their partnership stemmed from the idea that there needed to be a welcoming place where everyone could go but also somewhere that acknowledged and contributed to causes in need.

Providing for a wide range of causes allows for more involvement from a large group of people with different passions. Some of the previous events have included those that help combat women’s rights and food insecurity. 

Transitional senior minister Reverend Alan Taylor, along with many others, believes in the importance of dedicated, diverse groups of people taking charge in society’s day to day struggles, especially when it comes to how they’ve greatly benefitted Voices Café itself.   

“[It’s] because of the people in this congregation, many of them women, saying ‘How do we live our values?’” Taylor said. “And I’ve been really inspired by the commitment and the passion of many individuals here.”

Voices Café and UU Westport help the town implement change by reaching a variety of generations.  

“Everyone sits at the welcome table. Not just adults, not just folks who are coming from one demographic,” Taylor said. “Everyone sits at the welcome table.”

