Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause

Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/22/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause

Samantha Sandrew '25, Associate Web ManagerNovember 20, 2023
Duplicit+rocks+Toquet+Hall+in+collaboration+with+Staples+skate+club+to+fundraise+money+to+renovate+the+skate+park.+The+skate+club+held+this+fundraiser+from+6-9+p.m.+where+they+also+sold+baked+goods+from+Granola+Bar.
Samantha Sandrew ’25
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.

Deep in the town, hidden away in an alley, bright light flares through the window into the depths of the night sky. You walk in, and pause as you are hit with the sound of loud drums and blaring bass. Brightly colored skateboards litter the table like candy in a shop. It is here music and skateboarding come together as one. 

 

Skate club joined with bands Dulcit and The Corduroys, to host a skate jam at Toquet Hall on Nov 8, in their ongoing mission to renovate the skatepark and buy new equipment. 

 

“Skateboard culture has a lot of music involved,” president of the skate club and member of Dulcit, Freddie Aldridge ’24 said. “So we really wanted to do something that would combine those two things.” 

 

The club sold tickets for 4$ each, which grants  automatic entry into the raffle. The prizes for the raffle was one out of various different colored skateboards. The skate club used the raffle to promote all aspects of their club.  

“Skateboard culture has a lot of music involved. So we really wanted to do something that would combine those two things.”

— president of the skate club and member of Dulcit, Freddie Aldridge ’24

“We are holding the raffle to encourage people to come [to] this event,” skate club vice president Kelpin Gomez ’25 said, “But, more importantly, to [also] promote skating as a whole.”

 

The shows lasted from 6-9 p.m. The Corduroys, a girl rock band based across Fairfield County, played first, then Dulcit, another rock band mostly from Westport, second. The club held a similar event at the beach in June last year. Using the money from that show, the club was able to repaint some of the skatepark. However, they still need more money to achieve their full renovation. In their last show, Dulcit and the Corduroys played with the skate club for the first time. The members of the band and the club seem to enjoy the collaboration. 

 

“I like playing for the skate club,” Dulcit member Grant Hill ’25, said. “It is cool, [and] we can interact with the community.  

 

Another focus of the event was to further develop the Skate club’s presence in the community. Many members think this will help with raising money. 

 

“I am hoping that we can gain some more recognition for what we do,”  Skate club member Ally Russell-Alga ’24 said. “And that we can gain some more money to work towards our goals of renovating the skatepark so future people can enjoy it.”

 

Fans enjoyed the concert and admired the music while also supporting the skate club. 

 

“I am always open to having music events centered around teenagers in Connecticut because there are not a lot,” Wren Slavin ’25 said.  “I’m also a musician so it’s nice to hear some bands play.” 

Screenshot+2023-11-20+122031
Gallery2 Photos
Samatha Sandrew 25'
The Corduroys, another band, performers as well. This band covered songs like “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. The skate club auctioned off skateboard bodies to people who bought tickets. Each ticket was $4.
About the Contributor
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Associate Web Managing Editor
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Inklings associate web managing editor, held three summer jobs in the past. But this summer, she took only one: checking beach passes, and Sandrew claims it was the most interesting job she’s had so far.  “Having a job without a lot of stress allowed me to think about moving forward through my upcoming junior year,” Sandrew said.  While she was initially influenced by her older sibling to join Inklings, Sandrew quickly ended up developing a deeper passion for Advanced Journalism.  “It was something that I was good at,” Sandrew said, “and it became one of my happy places as a freshman.”
