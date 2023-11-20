Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year

Staples’ chamber orchestra held their first concert of the 2023-24 school year at Saugatuck Elementary School on Oct. 25. The concert started at 7 p.m. and included four songs: “Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor”, “The Herald Quartet”, “Rondo from Sonatina in G” and “Suite for Strings.” Each song was handpicked by the freshmen, sophomore and symphonic orchestra teachers, Carrie Mascaro and Jeri Brima.

“The Vivaldi Double Concerto gave us the chance to feature [the soloists’] advanced talent while developing a blended ensemble sound,” Mascaro said. “The Rutter Suite for Strings offered technical challenges to all sections to prepare us for more advanced literature as the year progresses.”

For the opening piece, “Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor” by Antonio Vivaldi, two violin soloists, Kendra Cheng ’25 and Isabel Jo ’26, performed a duet while accompanied by the rest of the orchestra. The process of learning and playing the duet was both a fun and very positive experience for the two.

“It was really fun playing a duet with Isabel during the concert,” Kendra Cheng ’25 said.

The second and third songs featured small ensembles of six to seven musicians. The groups consisted of various instruments from violin, viola, cello and bass; additionally, orchestra teacher Jeri Brima got the chance to play alongside her students during one of these groups.

“Teaching and using music as a way to bond with students has been an important way to form connections while providing instruction,” Brima said.

All information regarding future concerts can be found on the Staples music website. The group looks forward to continuing to improve their skills throughout the remainder of the year.

Before, during and after the performance, volunteer members of Staples Tri-M, which is the music honors society, helped assist in the running of the concert. Some members handed out programs to the guests as they entered the auditorium, while others helped clean up the stage afterwards.

“When we weren’t helping,” Tri-M member Ryder Levine ’25 said. “We got to watch and enjoy the concert,”