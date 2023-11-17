To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day

Underclassmen walk into their first class of the day, expecting to see all the seniors in the class missing. However, they are shocked to see some seniors are in attendance and are confused as to why.

A number of seniors attended school on senior skip day for various reasons. Many came because they had sports games after school that required attendance in school. Others had assessments and assignments that they didn’t want to miss.

For example, Staples girls’ soccer had their FCIAC semi-final game and would not be permitted to play if they did not attend every class. Alana Morris ’24 understood why it was necessary to come to school but felt there would be benefits to being able to skip.

“ I had been excited for senior skip day for so long, especially since I have had senioritis since junior year. I needed a break, and unfortunately, I was not able to relax because I was required to come to class — Lindsey Price ’24

“I was annoyed that I had to come to school [on skip day] because the game was late, so I knew I wouldn’t get to bed until very late,” Morris said. “I wanted to be able to sleep in a bit.”Similarly, Staples field hockey also played their semi-final game, and all players had to attend at least four hours of school. Lindsey Price ’24 was excited to partake in the tradition of skipping and felt disappointed when she couldn’t.“I had been excited for senior skip day for so long, especially since I have had senioritis since junior year,” Price said. “I needed a break, and unfortunately, I was not able to relax because I was required to come to class.”Additionally, some seniors attended school because they did not want to get behind on any work or assessments that might have been scheduled on skip day. Gianna Amatuzzi ’24 had to make the decision as to whether she would take a day off or risk feeling as if she missed important assignments and material.“I was debating about participating in senior skip day, but I decided that it was important for me to come in and not feel left out once I was at school,” Amatuzzi said. “My mindset was that I will have another opportunity to take a senior skip day later in the year once I know where I’m going to college.”Though Morris, Price and Amatuzzi all came to school for various reasons, they have different opinions on whether or not Nov. 1 was the best day for senior skip day. Morris acknowledges that there will always be conflicts with senior skip day, but the date it landed on was actually at a good time.“I don’t think there is ever a great time for senior skip day because there are always sports, but I think that this is actually the best time,” Morris said. “It’s annoying that I had to be in school, but there isn’t much work to do because we are just starting a new quarter. Also, October doesn’t have any days off, so if I could skip, it would be nice to finally have a day off.”Conversely, Amatuzzi advocates for a senior skip day later in the school year because seniors will be able to enjoy the day once the stress of college decisions is over.“I would like senior skip day to be later in the year. Ideally, I would like it to occur once I am accepted into college,” Amatuzzi said. “This will make it more enjoyable, relaxing and rewarding as there will be less pressure regarding missing a day of school.”While these three seniors sat in class all day, many others did take the day off and enjoyed themselves and are excited to partake in future senior skip days.“I skipped on senior skip day and it was really nice,” Apurv Sharma ’24 said. “I got to get some more sleep and hang out with my friends.”