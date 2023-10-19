First semester seniors stay motivated

Inklings Paper Managing Editor, Ruby Kantor ’24, claims she decided to join the paper for many different rea

sons.

“I really liked the different style[s] of writing that journalism [offered],” Kantor said when prompted with why.

“It's a great way to build new community and meet new people,” Kantor said.

However, journalism is not the only thing she’s had to tackle recently. Over the summer, she took on the challenge and, at times, “dreaded experience” of being a children’s camp counselor.

“It was exhausting,” Kantor said with a smile, “but the kids were very cute, and it was worth it.”