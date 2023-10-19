First semester seniors stay motivated

Inklings Paper Managing Editor, Ruby Kantor ’24, claims she decided to join the paper for many different reasons. “I really liked the different style[s] of writing that journalism [offered],” Kantor said when prompted with why. “It's a great way to build new community and meet new people,” Kantor said. However, journalism is not the only thing she’s had to tackle recently. Over the summer, she took on the challenge and, at times, “dreaded experience” of being a children’s camp counselor. “It was exhausting,” Kantor said with a smile, “but the kids were very cute, and it was worth it.”
Whether she serves as president and founder of the ASL club and or inspires as a captain of the girls’ soccer team, web managing editor Talia Moskowitz ’24 enjoys to lead. “I love being a part of the Staples community,” Moskowitz said. “I’m on a bunch of sports teams and involved in a bunch of clubs, so I just love being engaged with the school.” Moskowitz joined Inklings because she loves to write. However, that is not what convinced her to return year after year. “Seeing your article posted online can make people feel really good about themselves,” Moskowitz said. “I love to be a part of that.”