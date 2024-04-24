Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents

Avery Michalowski ’26 Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.

Big Y Supermarket is expected to open in four to six months in place of Amazon Fresh supermarket, in Post Plaza shopping center.

The Amazon Fresh Market had been mostly built and ready for opening but ultimately stalled for over a year and will not be opening. In place of Amazon Fresh, Big Y is projected to be similar to Stop and Shop which is just five minutes down the Post road. The Westport location will be one of 84 stores in New England, offering groceries and prepared food.

According to their website, Big Y brand products are all the high quality foods your family needs and wants, without the big ticket price.

The building sat untouched for over a year after being renovated for the Amazon Fresh supermarket. The Post Plaza shopping center owner Alix Field validated the rumors of the Big Ys opening in Westport.

“They’re a family business and they’re from New England,” Field told The Westport Journal.

Big Y is known for being one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in the area. The slogan, “Your Family Market”, reflects their values and will be projected on the face of the building, below the main sign. The CEO and President of the company, Michael D’Amour speaks highly of the supermarket’s recent growth.

“All of us at Big Y are excited about the opportunity to enter into these communities with our unique fresh and local foods along with our exceptional and knowledgeable employees. These locations fit nicely within our current store footprint,” D’Amour said.

Many members of the Westport community are excited about the new store. Eliza Gurley ‘25 is no exception.

“When I saw that I was like another grocery store?” Gurley said. “More affordable, more accessible, plus it’s different because all the grocery stores in Westport are so expensive.”