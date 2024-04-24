Join the discussion.

Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., and I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings’ Wordle 4/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport

Poppy Harrington, Social Media ManagerApril 24, 2024
Poppy Harrington ’25
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.

The solar eclipse crossed over North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada on Monday, April 8. The eclipse was only visible to certain states within the U.S., including Connecticut, making it visible for Westporters. 

On April 2, Principal Stafford Thomas sent out an email regarding information about the solar eclipse as students will still be at school when the solar eclipse has already begun. The information highlights the significance of the eclipse and provides safety guidelines for viewing. 

“While Connecticut is not in the path of a total eclipse, we will still experience around 90% coverage at peak eclipse, which occurs at approximately 3:26 p.m.,” Thomas said. 

Solar eclipses can be dangerous for the eyes because looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage or even blindness. 

I don’t know what I would’ve done without the glasses that Ms. Iannetta gave to me.

— Bridget Menninger ’25

“If you look directly at an eclipse, your pupil will expand to accommodate for low light even though the UV radiation from the sub remains high,” according to VeryWell Health. “This can cause damage to the cornea and retina. That damage can be permanent. You need special glasses or viewers to watch the eclipse.”

All science teachers passed out solar eclipse glasses to promote eye protection around the school. Bridget Menninger ’25, among other students, had the opportunity to view the eclipse during the last period of the day. 

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without the glasses that Ms. Iannetta gave to me,” Menninger said. “It was so cool looking at the eclipse since it’s not something you see everyday.”

While solar eclipses occur approximately every one to three years, the most recent one that was visible in Westport was on Aug. 21, 2017. This infrequency results from the fact that each eclipse can only be seen from a small portion of Earth, making the likelihood of seeing a solar eclipse in a particular place extremely low.

A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon that occurs during a new moon when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned in a straight line,” according to the State University of New York. “The Moon completely covers the Sun, blocking its light and casting a shadow on Earth. This results in a brief period of darkness, known as totality, for the regions within the Moon’s shadow. The next total solar eclipse in the US will be seen in 2044, over North Dakota and Montana.”

Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
The Westport SLOBS made their appearance along with the National Charity League to help out. Pictured from left to right is Jack Schwartz 25, Jackson Tracey 25, Callum Mclean 25, Grant Hill 25 and Zac Gorin 25.
Earthplace Fall Festival
The Humane Society’s production of “Save Ralph” emotionally defines the detriments of animal testing through the experiences of lovable rabbit Ralph, who has suffered critical injuries and harmful abuse in his career as a tester.
Humane Society successfully exposes detrimental nature of animal testing with new short film ‘Save Ralph’
The above graphic compares a normal heart (left) to a heart with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy(right). Mike Papale was inspired to create In a Heartbeat after he had been unexpectedly diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Graphic by Hannah Salpeter 25.
In a Heartbeat offers free cardiac screenings to Westport students Oct. 4
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
About the Contributor
Poppy Harrington ’25
Poppy Harrington ’25, Social Media Manager
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 discovered her love for journalism after taking Intro to Journalism.  “It [social media] is a very cool form of journalism,” Harrington said. “I get to see all the different kinds of things students want to post about across our social media platforms.”  When writing articles, Harrington likes to talk to other students.  “I like to write articles, mostly because I love interviewing many different opinions,” Harrington said.  In her free time, she loves to play basketball and field hockey. “One fun fact about me is that I have a twin sister,” Harrington said.   
