Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.
‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Henry Watson ’25, Staff WriterNovember 28, 2023
Graphic by Henry Watson ’25
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).

The city of Los Angeles has been home to many American technological achievements. Los Angeles is where the first U.S. satellite was launched, the first freeway was built and the first American film was made. In the minds of Amazon leadership, that made it the perfect location for what they believed would be another great American achievement–the first cashier-less supermarket. However, the economics of the idea have now been discovered to be unprofitable–and the company should scrap the venture for more futuristic ventures.

Amazon originally sought to disrupt what they saw as a traditional, stagnant industry by introducing grocery stores that would see consumers avoid the checkout line by registering a bank account that would charge them automatically once they left the store–it would be seamless. This concept was put to the test on Sep. 17, 2020 when the first ‘Amazon Fresh’ store debuted in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

instead of disrupting its own chain, Amazon should scrap the ‘Fresh’ venture in its entirety.

— Henry Watson ’25

Over three years later, Amazon’s plans–past its Woodlands prototype–have stalled. Just right here in Westport, the construction on the ‘Amazon Fresh’ store that had taken the place of Barnes & Nobles has stopped since the summer of 2022. This phenomenon–of Amazon Fresh stores beginning construction but suddenly stopping–is far from rare in both Connecticut and the United States. 

The reason behind this sudden slowdown is simple–Amazon has already announced to investors its future lies more with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division and cloud computing rather than grocery stores. Furthermore, the ‘Amazon Fresh’ idea was pioneered in 2007–before applications like Apple Pay allowed consumers to scan their phones for a few seconds to pay for an item. 

A solution to this problem is simple–and obvious. Amazon doesn’t have to abandon the grocery store business, as it already has one–Whole Foods. It was certainly right to invest into revitalizing the chain since they purchased it in 2017; they expanded its presence whilst integrating the stores with the rest of the company. It made the brand–in the eyes of the public–a physical entity rather than just being an e-commerce site. 

That is why instead of disrupting its own chain, Amazon should scrap the ‘Fresh’ venture in its entirety. Some stores have already shut their doors but the company insists these are temporary measures. They do not have to be. Allocating the money towards its far more future-oriented AWS division would be wiser–there is far greater demand for those capabilities than grocery chains. More importantly for Amazon, there are also greater profits to be reaped.

Russian Standard Vodka is one of the most popular Russian-made brands of vodka and can usually be found in liquor stores across the US.
Liquor stores across Connecticut halt sales of Russian-made vodka in support of Ukraine
Chef Gaines and I talk about her favorite foods.
Culinary class shares favorite foods
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
