Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history

During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 4/12/24
Inklings’ Wordle 4/12/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history

Jack Robinson, Web Opinions EditorApril 14, 2024
Students+will+begin+in+Rome+and+visit+major+cities+like+Venice+until+ending+up+in+Paris%2C+France+to+conclude+their+11+day+trip+of+museums+and+monuments.%0A%0A
Jack Robinson ’26
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.

It seems obvious that any young artist would want to go to Italy and France: famous works like the “Mona Lisa,” or the “David” and countless other ornately painted frescoes decorate the walls of museums and cathedrals across the countries.

That’s why on April 10, 35 students and six chaperons will pack themselves on a bus and head to Rome. They will begin there before hitting the highlights in Florence, the Vatican and Venice before going to Paris to cap off their 11 day journey. 

“It’s important for students to do international travel for a variety of reasons; they get to see cultures that are widely different from their own,” Coordinator for Music and Visual Arts Stephen Zimmerman said. “We might travel around the United States and get a certain idea but when you enter into a different country with a different way of life […], you have to think about all the little things that you assume are normal for everyone.”

Zimmerman, who helped plan the trip with Education First (EF) Tours, tried to highlight multiple different mediums of art that Europe has to offer.

“[We also tried to include] a little bit less formal art things, [like a glass blowing demonstration in Venice which is really interesting and different], or the Peggy Guggenheim museum [has] lots of modern art with Neon signs, [and] that’s a very different look from going to see the Mona Lisa in the Louvre.”

The varying types of art featured guaranteed that student excitement for the trip would be high.

It’s important for students to do international travel for a variety of reasons; they get to see cultures that are widely different from their own.

— Stephen Zimmerman

“I’m excited to visit the Gallery of Borghese because it has a lot of ancient art and some ancient artists [whose work] I’ve really been wanting to look at,” Sophie Grijns ’26 said.

There are also recreational opportunities that are available to both teachers and chaperones that allow them to have a hands-on artistic experience as well.

“I’m very excited; we’re taking a cooking class and we’re also taking a painting class,” Nina Katz ’26 said.

The mix of such activities as well as more classical and famous museums like the Louvre, but also having the occasional foray into modern art, make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both students and chaperones attending.

“To see these things in real life, just like to put context to these things that we look at in books or [on projections],” Art teacher and chaperone Stephanie Sileo said. “We get to see the scale, and maybe even the hand of the artist instead of this replicated version on computers.”

About the Contributor
Jack Robinson ’26, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has always loved cats. He currently has two cats, but that is not enough for him. A self-designated crazy cat person, cats have been with him his entire life.   “I got my first cat at zero,” Robinson said. “They were just there.” Outside of spending time with his orange and gray cats, Robinson writes and edits pieces for Inklings. As a lover of writing, especially journalism, he was excited to join Inklings, and see where it could lead him. “[Journalism],” he said, “is something I might want to pursue in my adult life.”
Inklings News
