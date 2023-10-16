Japan STEM trip offers meaningful Travel opportunity

Graphic by Zoe Alpert ’25 Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.

Students will attend a STEM trip hosted in Tokyo, Odaiba, Tsukaba and Yamanashi Japan in February 2024. Math teachers Maggie Gomez and Ann Didelot, as well as science teachers Maxim Kolb and Joanne Klouda, will be leading the tour, chaperoning up to 24 students who are able to sign up..

The trip will span a total of nine days, from Feb. 13 to 21. The itinerary consists of touring the city with a STEM expert, visiting the Tokyo science museum and seeing futuristic exhibits. Students will be responsible for their passports and visas, baggage fee, tips for any local guides and trip director, snack and lunch daily, all else will be covered.

“I think anytime Staples encourages students to travel, it is a worthwhile cause,” Maggie Gomez said. “You learn so much from traveling, about yourself, about the world. There are lessons that you learn traveling that you cannot learn anywhere else. I think it will be exciting to go to Japan, I feel confident we will have a great trip.”

The trip will be led by a travel program, EF Tours. With over 55 years of experience, this tour will work to apply stem principles by participating in project based learning that goes well beyond theory. The group will be touring innovative locations and exciting destinations that include some of the world’s most advanced laboratories, universities and companies to study scientific issues of the day, in real life.

“I think the opportunity to travel to other countries is rare for a lot of people. That’s why we consider these trips special and important milestones in our lives,” Kolb said. “You’ll never be a high school student again after you graduate, these kinds of experiences will be the memories students look back on from their time here.”