STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 4/2/24
Inklings’ Wordle 4/2/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles

Hannah Salpeter ’25, Staff WriterApril 2, 2024
Members+on+the+Staples+STEM+trip+pose+in+front+of+Mediterranean+Sea.+%0A
Dominick Messina
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.

With only 30 days left, group leader and trip organizer – chemistry teacher Dominick Messina – scrambled to put together an entirely new agenda to replace one that was a year in the making. The original plan was to visit Ecuador and the Galapagos; however, Messina had to change directions after a national emergency was declared in Ecuador on Jan. 8, just a month before the trip. 

In the interest of student safety, Messina sprung into action, speaking with Assistant Superintendent Anthony Buono and Superintendent Thomas Scarice. After concluding that Ecuador was no longer an option, they decided to pivot. Despite the stress of having to plan a last minute new trip, Messina put together a plan that would do right by those who had already paid to go to Ecuador: a trip to Northern Italy.

“It was something that interested me and I thought I needed to choose something that was both interesting and appealing,” Messina said. “I think overall, it worked out better than I imagined. But it was stressful for a while.”

Together we embarked on a shared journey of discovery by being open and responsive to different perspectives, collaborating with each other in diverse environments and making informed decisions to solve complex problems.

— Heather Wirkus

After he settled on this more agriculturally focused trip, Messina made some customizations so that it wasn’t just about farming and included opportunities for more fun activities like hiking and having free time to explore. 

“At first I was a little bit skeptical of the whole trip because it was a big change from going to Ecuador to this new trip that no one had ever done before,” Layla Retcho ’25 said. “But it was actually pretty amazing learning all about agriculture and how foods are made there.”

From Italy to Monaco, Staples STEM students and teachers ventured through the cities of Turin, Cuneo and more over February break. During this excursion, the group could be found eating all kinds of delicious food, wandering the streets of Saluzzo, making cheese and pasta, walking along the Mediterranean sea and even singing.

“Together we embarked on a shared journey of discovery by being open and responsive to different perspectives, collaborating with each other in diverse environments and making informed decisions to solve complex problems,” biology teacher Heather Wirkus said. “This trip is now a core memory for me.”

Following their arrival in Milan, they spent two days in the beautiful city, Turin. Next up, they visited the city Cuneo for four days, where they did activities like making cheese and pasta and touring vineyards. 

“It has rolling hills that look very similar to the Tuscany region, like where Florence, Italy is. But it has the backdrop of the Alps, these towering snow capped mountains. It was really, really pretty,” Messina said. 

A highlight from their days in this area was touring a dairy farm, where they got to see where cheese is stored and aged and learned about the sustainability of the cheese making process.

“Two students got to make a wheel of cheese,” Messina said. “And in two years, I believe it’s getting mailed here. So we’ll have our own giant wheel of cheese, which is pretty cool.” 

Some other highlights from Cuneo were visiting a perfume factory and going to a fruit processing plant, where they learned how apples and other fruits are processed organically, met farmers and (obviously) ate tons of apples.

“My favorite part was going to the apple processing factory because there’s so much going on that you don’t even think about when you’re eating an apple,” Retcho said. “It’s crazy how much work goes into one tiny apple and it was really interesting to see the inner workings.”

For the last two days, they journeyed to their final destinations, France and Monaco. The group had four hours to simply explore. Some went to see the Monaco aquarium while others went to see monuments like the Monte Carlo. The trip concluded with a three mile scenic walk along the coast.

“It was exhausting but also a super cool experience alongside a lot of great people,” Ella Toben ’24 said.

Although no official plans have been made, Messina will try again for the Galapagos trip in the future and encourages students to participate in such trips. 

“I would encourage more students to go on trips like these to take these opportunities. You’re only in high school once and the social interactions you make and the learning that you do in other countries and settings is not something that can be replicated in the classroom,” Messina said. “If you have the opportunity, if you have the chance and the means to do it, you should jump at it.”

Screenshot+2024-04-01+113825
Gallery1 Photos
Hannah Salpeter '25
The above map graphic displays the locations visited by students and staff In Northern Italy.
Related Stories
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
Japan STEM trip offers meaningful travel opportunity
The Andes Cloud Forest is one of the 5 ecological zones of Ecudaor. It is considered the richest hotspot on Earth, containing around 15-17% of the world’s plant species, and almost 20% of plant diversity.
Cloud forests, lava tunnels and white water rafting. Get ready for a 10 day trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Students observed both historic and modern German culture during their April trip. Various street artwork is displayed on the Spandauer Vorstadt street in Berlin.
Germany trip sparks curiosity, gratitude in students
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
About the Contributor
Hannah Salpeter '25, Staff Writer
Hannah Salpeter ’25 joined Inklings as a staff writer this year in search of a community.  “I kept seeing the paper and hearing about the community. I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Salpeter said.  Salpeter is an athlete as well as the secretary of both Donations For People & Pets and Tri-M. Salpeter is also a member of numerous different clubs, yet Salpeter has taken Advanced Journalism for a different experience.  “This class is so special and definitely isn’t like any other class at Staples,” Salpeter said. “I love being a part of this wonderful experience.” 
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *