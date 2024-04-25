Join the discussion.

Inklings News
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Avocados are healthy. I love avocados.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
One requested trend that teens want back is slime, so we tested it out for ourselves to see if it is worth bringing back or should be left in the past.
Old trends still manage to intrigue
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Avocados are healthy. I love avocados.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 4/25/24
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year

Jack Robinson, EditorApril 25, 2024
TikTok+has+become+incredibly+popular+among+American+teenagers%2C+yet+many+still+view+it+as+a+threat+to+security%2C+including+the+United+States+Senate.
Jack Robinson ’26
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.

The Senate passed the “21st Century Peace through Strength Act”–a bill that combines a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine and other nations as well as a ban on TikTok– on April 24,  and it was signed by President Joe Biden hours later. 

The bill gives TikTok’s parent company, Chinese-owned ByteDance, 12 months to sell TikTok to a different company, or the app will be unable to be downloaded in the App Store. However, for users who have already installed TikTok, the app will not simply vanish.

The bill came after years of tense talks between ByteDance and both the Trump and Biden administrations, as well as years of FBI warnings that TikTok could pose national security  risks if the Chinese government forces ByteDance to leak U.S. data. 

Technically, ByteDance has nine months to sell, but after a push from House Democrats, Biden can grant TikTok an additional 90 day window to sell TikTok. This is a sharp departure from a prior attempt to force ByteDance to divest the app, which gave ByteDance a mere six months. 

I use TikTok very often, and there are concerns for teenagers because [we rely] on TikTok a lot. [I think if TikTok was banned,] it would make me more bored. But, it would also make me more [productive with actual things in real life.]

— Madison Cohen ’26

However, many Americans are critical of this bill, expecting lawsuits to come on the basis of First Amendment rights. In the past, an executive order by former President Donald Trump to force ByteDance to sell was found unconstitutional for violating free speech rights.

TikTok is used primarily by teenagers, and has become a central source of entertainment for many students at Staples. As such, they have many opinions on a potential ban. 

“I use TikTok very often, and there are concerns for teenagers because [we  rely] on TikTok a lot,” Madison Cohen ’26 said. “[I think if TikTok was banned,] it would make me more bored. But, it would also make me more [productive with actual things in real life.]”

However, there is no consensus among students about what the fate of the app should be. Some students advocate for a ban, while others are adamant against one.

“I’m not an avid user of TikTok, but a lot of my friends are and I know a lot of my friends enjoy using TikTok,” Graham Griffin ’26 said. “It doesn’t really affect me. I wouldn’t care if it was banned.”

Related Stories
TikTok is on the verge of a ban, as can be seen during last week’s meeting with Congress. Some members of congress are concerned about what information China is getting and how they might use it.
Staples community divides over potential Tik Tok ban
Many Staples students were worried as pop-up buttons that read “Stop the TikTok Ban!” showed up on their phones a few days ago, an effort made by Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok, to kill the bill dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Act.” The bill has potential to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the legislation made its way through the House this past week and now finds itself trying to slug through the Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: “TikTok Ban” Bill soars through the House
Jayme Stevenson gives her opening statement.
Congressional candidates ventilate important issues in Staples library
Politics and sports must be kept separate, merging the two together creates confliction (Graphic by William Murray ’25)
Mixing politics and sports creates losing formula
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Buses were parked on Wakeman in the typical junior parking areas Wednesday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Juniors confused, frustrated by Wakeman parking full of buses
BREAKING NEWS: Anticipated snow storm cancels Connecticut schools
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
BREAKING NEWS: Floods in Westport create significant hazards
In terms of system-wide emails regarding emergencies and rumors at Staples, the 2022-2023 school year has been one of the busiest. From multi-hour emergency lockdowns to a car crashing into the building, the school email list has been the primary way for parents to learn about incidents at Staples.
Administration email dispels weapon rumor
More in News
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
About the Contributor
Jack Robinson ’26
Jack Robinson ’26, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has always loved cats. He currently has two cats, but that is not enough for him. A self-designated crazy cat person, cats have been with him his entire life.   “I got my first cat at zero,” Robinson said. “They were just there.” Outside of spending time with his orange and gray cats, Robinson writes and edits pieces for Inklings. As a lover of writing, especially journalism, he was excited to join Inklings, and see where it could lead him. “[Journalism],” he said, “is something I might want to pursue in my adult life.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *