BREAKING NEWS: Juniors confused, frustrated by Wakeman parking full of buses

Rylie Cordella ’25 Buses were parked on Wakeman in the typical junior parking areas Wednesday morning.

Tens of school buses lined the parking lot adjacent to the Wakeman fields past Bedford Wednesday morning, Feb. 14, frustrating juniors who regularly park there.

Buses slowly left the spaces around 8 a.m., but multiple buses still remained parked. Some juniors attempted to park along Wakeman in between the leaving buses, while others resorted to parking at the baseball lot at the very end of Wakeman.

Throughout the morning juniors drove up and down Wakeman, trying to figure out what was happening and where to go. Students also experienced traffic issues when buses were leaving the lot.

“I came in early in the morning and I had to move to the side for the buses,” Sheila Cooney ’25 said. “I had to end up parking all the way by the baseball field. It was so chaotic and messy.”