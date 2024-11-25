Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives

Austin Heyer ’27 A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.

As the temperature falls and winter starts to come, so does flu season. While many of us think of the flu as insignificant, something comes and goes with the cold months.The flu can be severe and could lead to serious medical conditions. Getting your flu shot is an easy way to protect yourself and others you see daily.

It is estimated that each year the flu sickens millions of Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 9 million to 41 million cases annually between the years of 2010 and 2020. Flu-related illnesses have accounted for anywhere between 12,000 and 52,000 deaths annually in the same time period. These are lives that could’ve been saved with a quick and easy shot.

With so many lives lost, it pays to get the flu shot. While the procedure will not guarantee immunity, pain and severity of symptoms will be reduced to a minimum.

Some say that they are healthy or have never had the flu in their whole life, so they don’t need to get the shot. But, the flu changes yearly, which is why it is important to get the shot yearly. It protects you, your family and friends.

Flu shots are easy to access and convenient to get at places such as CVS, urgent care or even Stop and Shop.