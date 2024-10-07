Winter holidays are upon us, and so is Westport’s Academy of Dance’s rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’

This year’s performance includes six graduating seniors in addition to the rest of their senior company, which consists of sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Contributed by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)

Fall season sports usually bring one idea to mind: football. One would never expect that preparations for the ballet, “The Nutcracker,” a winter performance, would start their lengthy process during the summer. But Westport’s Academy of Dance did, in fact, begin their “Nutcracker” process in the middle of August with warmups, and their official rehearsals began the weekend of Sep. 21. All the rehearsals lead up to their official show on Dec. 21 and 22.

The first rehearsal to begin the season was for the sugar plum fairy, played this year by Eliza Gurley ’25.

The sugar plum fairy is a role that has approximately 10 minutes onstage, which is a lot longer than the average three minute dance. It takes time and many rehearsals to learn and perfect the role.

“They give us months of rehearsals to give us time to perfect our role. I think they are being generous with my rehearsals, however, I am a bit nervous for the pas de deux as I am only given four rehearsals with my partner,” Gurley said.

Another lead role rehearsing in the beginning weekend was one of the two Arabians, Megan Healy ’25.

“I used to look up to the older dancers. So now to be the older dancer, it is so special to me,” Healy said.

Many students start their “Nutcracker” experience as an angel in first grade and continue throughout their years at the studio. As the student moves through the program, their roles, responsibilities and dance difficulty increases. Nina Katz ’26 has danced at the studio for 11 years, since being an angel in first grade.

“My favorite role in ‘The Nutcracker’ so far has to be my role this year, Mother Ginger,” Katz said. “I feel that this is a role where I can really showcase my abilities.”

Each year, the cast list is created by the director of the studio, Nancy Hyland-Zindell, and other instructors through a lengthy process, ensuring that each performer will present their best qualities during their piece. The studio had once been in a smaller space, but over the past years there has been an increase in students, causing the studio to move in 2022.

“This year we have a record number of kids in the program wanting to do Nutcracker, which is a great problem to have,” Hyland-Zindell said, “but makes scheduling a harder process.”

This year, the studio celebrates their 42nd annual performance of “The Nutcracker,” completed with students from elementary school to high school. In November, tickets go on sale for the production. More information is available on the studio’s website, westportdance.com.