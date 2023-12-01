‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?

Catie Campagnino ’26 For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.

The successful Staples Players’ production, “The Prom”, officially came to an end on Nov.18 after running for two consecutive weekends. With a show that took months of rehearsal including many late nights at school, what is it like for the Players knowing that all that hard work they put into that show is now over and that they will never perform that show with the same group of people again?

Auditions for the play take place during the first couple weeks of school and rehearsal for the play starts soon after. Rehearsals happen everyday after school, and sometimes the players have to stay at school until 9 p.m. Some Players will even give up their weekends to come help out with the sets for the show.

“It’s a little bit sad; we were really focused and we spent the past three months working on this thing,” lead actor Henry Carson ’24 said. “The shows went great. The audience seemed to really love it, and I think that we’re all excited now to move on to the next thing.”

Even though the show ended, many of the players can look back on the experience with pride from the important skills that they gained from being in the show.

“ I gained public speaking skills. Players has also made me a better actor; they pay really good attention [to our acting] and give us specific things to do to make it better. — Cooper Gusick '26

“I gained public speaking skills,” Staples Players’ actor Cooper Gusick ’26 said. “Players has also made me a better actor; they pay really good attention [to our acting] and give us specific things to do to make it better.”

“The Prom” is a special show for everyone involved, but especially the freshman Players since it was their first show at Staples.

“The upperclassmen were very nice and welcoming. It’s a great environment to be in,” Staples Players’ actor Veronica Albee ’27 said. “It’s sad that the show is over but I’m also excited for future shows that Players will do because I’m only a freshman.”

Although this show is over, preparation for the next Players’ show, Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” starts soon. The show will run from March 22- 24, 2024.

“I am really excited to get on with this classic show,” Staples Players’ actor Will Mcrea ’26 said. “It’s a show with a smaller cast, so it’s going to be a more tightly knit group. It’s going to be a type of show that I haven’t done and I am very excited.”