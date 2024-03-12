Join the discussion.

Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 3/5/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
'Post high school plan' Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition

Jolie Gefen '24, Web Managing EditorMarch 12, 2024
Jolie Gefen ’24
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.

After months of waiting and excruciating anticipation, the moment finally comes to open the decision letter from your dream college. You open it, and there it is: the acceptance you have long awaited and hoped for. 

With little time for celebration, you immediately send a baby picture and university name to an anonymous Instagram account so it can be posted and shared to the rest of the senior class and the other viewers who are following it. This is the reality for many seniors’ as the emergence of “post high school plans” pages has swept Instagram

These accounts were made to replace  “May Day”, the first day of May when seniors wear a clothing item with their college or university to school, during Covid. Although these accounts seem to be celebratory and positive, the reality of this practice is far from it. 

Students often look at these accounts and are quick to compare themselves to their peers who have committed to college, perpetuating a culture of competitiveness within college acceptances.

— Jolie Gefen '24

These pages foster a sense of competitiveness, as if college acceptances weren’t competitive enough. Students often look at these accounts and are quick to compare themselves to their peers who have committed to college, perpetuating a culture of competitiveness within college acceptances. 

For those who may not get accepted to the university they had hoped, the idea of keeping that to oneself no longer exists. Due to the popularity of posting on these accounts, when someone does not get posted after their top school comes out, it is abundantly clear to others that they did not get in. These accounts not only keep track of where students go, but on the same token, where students will not go.

I’ll be the first to admit I have jumped to conclusions about people from these pages. When seeing someone I thought was “smart” commit to a lower-ranked school, I initially was very shocked. But after consideration of the reality of the college process, I realized that a school like that may have been the only option due to scholarships or other circumstances unknown to me. These pages take away a student’s discretion in how and who their decision was publicized to. 

These accounts have affected the mental health of many students, including mine. The already extremely competitive nature of college admissions have become all the more excruciating for high school seniors. Instead of applying and accepting admission to a university for myself, I feel as though I am doing it for others in order to look impressive and accomplished on the Instagram account. 

When I got into my dream school, I was pretty excited to send my baby picture, major, and university name to the account so that I could get posted. However, this excitement quickly transformed into a sense of unworthiness. Although this school was my dream, I inevitably compared myself to my peers on the account and began diminishing my own success. 

After experiencing the self-deprecation and obsessiveness over these Instagram pages that I recently had, I felt compelled to express the unproductivity of them. Although at first glance these pages allow students to celebrate their achievements and commemorate their peers, they generate far more competition and negativity than originally intended. 

With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
After early college decisions are released, some accepted students decide to wear merchandise from their college during the next school day. However, other seniors—both those accepted to their early colleges and those who were not—disagree with this practice for a variety of reasons.
Wearing college sweatshirt after acceptance proves controversial
Although highly discouraged, having a dream school provides students with a way to become more motivated and successful throughout high school.
Ignore your college counselor: dream schools boost motivation, success
Typical acceptance congratulations posts include pictures like the one above, where people are posed repping merch from the college they will be attending in the fall.
Seniors reflect on Instagram’s role in college decisions
More in Opinions
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
About the Contributor
Jolie Gefen ’24, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Jolie Gefen ’24 understands what it means to manage and organize, as this past summer she worked as a camp counselor for Westport’s camp Recing Crew.    “It helped me become more of a leader,” Gefen said. “[Recing Crew] gave me lots of skills that I'll be able to grow upon.”  Skillfully over the years, Gefen has learned to take advantage of Staples's numerous resources: one being Inklings. “Inklings allows me to write what I love and helps me formulate my own opinions,” Gefen said. “I look forward to being on a paper in college and pursuing journalism further.”  
