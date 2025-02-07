How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Arctic Outbreak shows how changes in the global climate are disrupting wind patterns and weakening the jet stream, allowing frigid polar air to extend further south. As heat distribution shifts, these extreme weather events, including colder outbreaks, are likely to become more frequent.
Arctic outbreak brings extreme cold to Connecticut, all of East Coast
Proposed cuts to the school bus system raises questions surrounding new methods of transportation, and benefits of the eliminated routes.
Suggested bus route cuts promotes efficiency for some, causes concern for many
After the ban of TikTok went into effect on Jan. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stall the ban on the app for the next 75 days.
Donald Trump signs an executive order to stall the the ban of the popular social media app, TikTok
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
After 15 months of war, all sides of this conflict have seen devastating effects. (Graphic by Andi Jacobs '26)
Westport reacts to Israel, Hamas ceasefire
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Sam Clachko ’26 shoots a floater during Staples’s win vs Warde.
Boys’ basketball dominates Central, advances to 12-1
Staples football head coach Adam Behrends (left) will head west to coach for the University of New Mexico Lobos.
BREAKING NEWS: Staples football head coach accepts collegiate job
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
As Staples are in the middle of midterms, The Westport Library and Starbucks become more and more packed with students and their studies.
Study smarter not harder: Tips to survive midterms
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
As Staples are in the middle of midterms, The Westport Library and Starbucks become more and more packed with students and their studies.
Study smarter not harder: Tips to survive midterms
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
Inklings' Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings’ Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving

Alice Frascella ’25, Web Opinions Editor February 7, 2025
Alice Frascella ’25
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads

Imagine; you are in your car rushing to school. The snow is getting heavier and the time is ticking. With so much on your mind you forget about the dangers of driving in this weather. Suddenly, you are reminded when you take one sharp turn causing you to barrel out of control and bam. You hit a car as you swerve out of your lane! 

It’s no surprise that the roads are icy, slippery and very dangerous. It has already snowed multiple times this year and school has not been closed once. With icy roads and the rush to get to and from school, danger easily arises. 

I myself skidded around a turn after leaving school the other day while it was snowing. Even going into my driveway led me to skid into a bush.This was when the snow was coming down heavily and the streets were not yet salted. The scary part was that I drove by the same area the next day and the mailbox near where I had almost barreled into was smashed completely. Someone else must’ve crashed into that mailbox the same day! 

This got me thinking about how serious it is that we must drive with caution and led me to look into and learn some more tips on how to drive more safely on icy streets. 

1) Drive slower than you think. 

Depending on the ice, driving slowly can help you skid less and be more in control. You should reduce your speed to 1/3 on wet roads and 1/2 or more on snow packed roads.  You want to especially be slow when navigating turns. Sharp turns are dangerous when driving on ice and can cause you to be totally out of control. Also, you want to give yourself more time to get where you are going in order to not feel the urge to speed and to take your time

2) If you have standard breaks, pump them lightly. If you have anti lock brakes, do not pump them.  Apply steady pressure.

3) Avoid driving in poor conditions and beware of black ice. 

Black ice is the worst to drive over and can cause you to skid around easily. Make sure your headlights are on and if you can, avoid driving when it’s dark. Black ice isn’t easy to see but you can try to predict it. If you see other cars swerving or slowing down then that is probably a sign of it. Also, if you notice shiny or wet spots on the road then that is a clear indicator of black ice. Even with these methods, black ice is hard to identify. It is important you know what the weather is like before you leave and be aware of the possibility of being met with black ice on the road. If it is below freezing temperature (32 degrees), there is definitely a chance of black ice. 

4) Leave more space in between cars then you usually would. 

This may seem like common sense but it is very important to understand as slippery roads and quick stops can easily lead to collisions and accidents. You should raise your following distance to at least 7-9 seconds. 

5) If you have the type of car you can put into four wheel drive (like jeeps, manual cars or certain automatic cars) then do it. This will allow better traction and can help you avoid getting stuck in mud or ice.

6) Avoid sudden movements. 

If you feel yourself getting out of control, don’t overcorrect or turn the wheel in the opposite direction. Instead, turn the wheel in the direction you are skidding towards and press lightly on the breaks since it helps you regain control and prevent spinning (vision zero).

7) Be cautious over bridges or overpasses as they freeze over more easily making them surprisingly slippery. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Although the Roman Empire is gone, Roman history should still receive respect like any other culture. Ancient monuments should not not be put at risk just to create buzz around a movie.
Beyond Togas and Gladiators: Why Latin Students Hate Roman Films
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
The long debate of Silver vs. Gold has often led to a victory for gold. This has caused many stores to stop selling silver jewelry.
Silver overlooked: the struggle for stylish, affordable jewelry
Flippers’ lemon ricotta pancakes located in Soho, NYC are a must try.
It’s time for Staples to put pancakes on the menu, permanently 
About the Contributor
Alice Frascella ’25
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Alice Frascella '25 regrets not joining Inklings earlier. She took a gap year between Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism, but is ultimately happy she joined Inklings  “I was interested in journalism and news and everything and I thought [Advanced Journalism] was the best English class for me,”  Frascella said. Frascella spends most of her time outside of school and Inklings rowing for the Saugatuck Rowing Club and enjoys the community that rowing provides.  “My favorite part is the teamwork and the togetherness ,” Frascella said, “and the ability to have wins and losses as a team.”